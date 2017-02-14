Late Model Stock Notebook: Latest News, Results & Nuggets

With the first Late Model Stock Car race of the 2017 season taking place this past weekend at Myrtle Beach Speedway (SC), we at Speed51.com powered by JEGS decided it was a good time to dive into our first Late Model Stock notebook of the year.

Late Model Stock Car fans can find all the quick little nuggets of info for the 2017 season here in the Late Model Stock Car notebook. We have a little from each of the tracks in the region that run Late Model Stock cars. Some information was found on track social media pages and websites. If you think we’re missing anything or have more information, please email us at [email protected]

CARS Tour

The 2017 CARS Tour season will kick off March 11 at Concord Speedway (NC). A lot of new things will be in play this year for the teams as they will have three new tracks on the schedule and have a variety of race formats. Bristol Motor Speedway, Anderson Motor Speedway and Dominion Raceway have all been added to the schedule. Josh Berry took home five wins last season, but Deac McCaskill was the season-long champion.

North Carolina

Ace Speedway – No events scheduled at this time.

Caraway Speedway – There will be more Late Model Stock car action at Caraway Speedway this season. The track in Asheboro, NC will host a total of 21 LMSC events which will pay NASCAR points towards the Whelen All-American Series title. Marquee events will take place on March 12 with 125-laps for the LMSC’s and the annual Rusty Harpe Memorial on June 30 which will be 171 laps.

Opening Day: March 12. LMSC and Southern Modifieds are the headliners

Carteret County Speedway – The second season has an aggressive schedule of 12 events for racing. Perhaps it’s not so aggressive when you factor in the multiple rain outs they had last season.

Opening Day: April 16. The Late Models will take to the track for the first time this season.

Coastal Plains – No events scheduled at this time.

East Carolina Motor Speedway – The North Carolina action track will feature 12 twin features for the Late Model Stock Cars. Brenden Queen inched out Louis White 824-818 in the final standings last season. Tyler Matthews used the track along with Southern National to win the NASCAR North Carolina State Championship over Queen by two markers.

Opening Day: April 1. Late Model Stock Cars will race twin features.

Hickory Motor Speedway – The 2017 season will feature 20 Late Model Stock Car events and 21 Limited Late Model races. The CARS tour will also be on the schedule as well as big events like the Bobby Isaac Memorial and the Fall Brawl. The Paramount Kia Challenge series will return as well for the 2017 season.

Opening Day: March 4. Late Model Stock Cars will race a pair of 50-lap races.

Orange County Speedway – Late Model Stock Car drivers and Limited Late Model guys will have plenty of chances to race at OCS this season. OCS will also host the CARS Tour again this season as well as other touring series.

Opening Day: April 1 – Late Model Stock Cars

Southern National – 150 laps for the Late Model Stock cars will kick off the 2017 season. The Dogwood 300 is combo event with the PASS South Super Late Models. Nine doubles make-up the 18-race regular season for the Late Model Stocks.

Opening Day: March 4 – Dogwood 300 – Late Model Stock Cars 150

Wake County Speedway – A total of 10 times the Late Models will hit the track at Wake County this season. Zach Marks was the champion a year ago over Cory Walker.

Opening Day: April 7 – Late Model Stock Cars

South Carolina

Anderson Speedway – Sixteen races will make up the 2017 schedule as David Roberts goes for a second track title after a strong year brought him 10 trophies from the winner’s circle last year. A few of the dates this year will feature twin Late Model races.

Opening Day: March 10 – Late Model Stock Cars

Dillon Motor Speedway – Dillon is one track that already has some races under their belt. Sam Yarbrough won a 50-lap Late Model race at the track this past weekend. The regular season kicks off in April.

Opening Day: Regular Season starts in April

Florence Motor Speedway – A year ago the Florence track ran nearly 30 Late Models races during the season with Averitt Lucas, Storm Altman, and Archie Adams all taking a half dozen wins each. The Southeast Limited Late Models will have a date on April 29. The regular season will run from April to October and there will be an event in November, the 18th Annual Fall Classic.

Opening Day: April 1 – Late Model Stock Cars

Greenville Pickens Speedway – The regular season doesn’t kick off for a few more weeks on March 4; however, the Greenville Pickens Meltdown weekend will feature the Southeast Limited Late Model Series. The Greenville track will host both Late Models Stocks and Limited Late Models weekly as well.

Opening Day: February 18 – Southeast Limited Late Models and Super Late Models

Myrtle Beach Speedway – Lee Pulliam raced out the gates with his first win of the 2017 season at Myrtle Beach this past weekend. Pulliam is a three-time NASCAR Whelen All-American Series National Champion and this could likely start his bid for another title. Pulliam was a distant fifth a year ago after a slow start, but now he looks strong out of the gates.

Tennessee

Kingsport Speedway – Despite seven wins in 2016, Kres VanDyke was looking up at Ronnie McCarty for the championship. McCarty recorded five wins and beat out Zeke Shell for the title by only four points. They get their season underway in March.

Opening Day: March 18 – Late Model Stock Cars

Newport Speedway – Eighteen dates will highlight the 2017 season for the Late Models at Newport. The Southeast Limited Late Models will also make their start in Tennessee in 2017. Taylor Coffman will look to defend his 2016 track title.

Opening Day: April 15 – Late Model Stock Cars

Virginia

Dominion Raceway – After a successful rookie season, the Dominion Raceway preps for the 2017 season. They will kick off the year with the CARS Tour coming to town for a big race weekend. From there, the track’s regular season begins on April 8. Nick Smith won the track championship after recording 12 wins last season.

Opening Day: March 25 – CARS Tour

Franklin County Speedway – Keep an eye on Franklin County news as they are expanding this year to add a big Limited Late Model date in the middle of the summer for the Southeast Limited Late Models. Kyle Dudley won seven times last season at the Virginia track.

Opening Day: March 12 – Late Model Stock Cars

Lonesome Pine Raceway – Wayne Hale was the man at Lonesome Pine in 2016 as the runaway champion. In all, 15 events will make up the 2017 schedule. They will once again partner with Kingsport Speedway.

Opening Day: April 8 – Late Model Stocks

Motor Mile Speedway – Lee Pulliam will seek his fifth consecutive Late Model Stock Car title this season at Motor Mile. If Pulliam can do it he would tie Philip Morris for the most at the Motor Mile track. Scott Lancaster will look to defend his Limited Sportsman title as he has two of the last three season-long championships.

Opening Day: April 29 – Twin 75-lap races for the Late Model Stock Cars

Shenandoah Speedway – A year ago, 12 races were held and Mini Tyrell won seven of those. This year they will try for 15 and look to expand the car count. The Racing for Wishes event will return for a third-straight year.

Opening Day: April 1 – Late Model Stock Cars

South Boston Speedway – Fresh new asphalt awaits the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series drivers at South Boston this spring. Late Model Stock Cars and Limited Sportsman will again make up a chunk of the schedules. March 25 will bring answers to a lot of questions as the Late Models will have twin 100-lap races and the Limiteds will go for 50-laps.

Nineteen races make up the season for the Late Model Stock Cars. Matt Bowling used his track championship to win the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series National title in 2016.

Opening Day: March 25 – Twin 100-lap Late Model Stock Car races

Southside Speedway – This will be the track’s 58th season with action taking place on Friday nights with qualifying at 6 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. Late Models will roll out 12 times this year for 40-lap events. Chris Dodson was the Late Model track champion.

Opening Day: April 7 – 40 laps for Late Model Stock Cars

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ElginTraylor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Hornish Hoping to Make Name for Herself at Smyrna WS Fast Facts: 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing »