Officials from Champion Racing Association (CRA), Southern Super Series and Championship Auto Racing Series (CARS) have released their online entry forms for the Short Track US Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway presented by Vores Welding and Steel.

Due to the unique and nationally significant nature of the event, entries will only be taken online. Track and Series organizers request that all teams that plan to race at the event should enter as soon as possible, to assist with planning and logistics for the event.

Currently, there is no cut-off to the number of entries, but should that need arise as a result of overwhelming response, the order of entries would determine who would be eligible to race. Again, series officials stress that there is currently no cut-off on the number of entries, but if that changes, the order of entries would be the tool they use to determine the list of participants for the event.

Super Late Model Entry Form:

https://carstour.wufoo.com/forms/r1jq57kr0e9ybdh/

Late Model Stock Entry Form:

https://carstour.wufoo.com/forms/s1ulryl91ww8oph/

Pro Late Model/JEGS Tour Entry Form:

https://carstour.wufoo.com/forms/s1gthq3e1035xd0/

Street Stock Entry Form:

https://carstour.wufoo.com/forms/s30h5ao0d2ld8g/

-Short Track U.S. Nationals Press Release

