Larson Looks to Defend Speed51 Open Win at Millbridge

With a large payout on the line, the Speed51 Open at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina has drawn the attention of Outlaw Kart racers nationwide. It has even caught the attention of the upper ranks of NASCAR with current NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series championship leader Kyle Larson entering Wednesday’s $5,151-to-win main event.

When not competing full time in the Cup Series, Larson often returns to his racing roots and dabbles in Outlaw Kart racing. Originally from Elk Grove, California, Larson has since relocated to North Carolina with his switch from dirt to Stock Cars.

“I grew up racing Outlaw Karts in California and still enjoy racing them, especially at big events like the Speed51 race,” Larson told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

This isn’t Larson’s first time out to Millbridge Speedway as he has made a few visits already during the 2017 season, but for the Speed51 Open the defending race winner will have his work cut out for him.

“I’ve ran out there a couple times this year and been pretty fast so hopefully we can repeat but it’s always tough when you get the competition from California and other states.”

The payout to take home the victory is $5,151 and everyone wants that paycheck which will create some great racing. Having ran there before, Larson knows the challenges of Millbridge and how difficult the task will be.

“Millbridge is a challenging track because it is so fast and can be hard to pass at times. It’s been really rough this year so far also which adds some character.”

In addition to the $5,151 on the line, the “Back Row Bonus” will give one driver in the field the potential to win an additional $25,000.

Racing kicks off at the Speed51 Open on Tuesday, May 23 with open practice and qualifying for the Open and Intermediate divisions. Support classes including the Beginner Box Stocks and Box Stocks will run group qualifying and features only that night. Speed51.com will carry a live PPV video stream of these events.

Race fans can purchase live video tickets today by clicking here.

Following the conclusion of the on-track action there will be an after-party featuring a live performance by the band “Dirty Grass Soul.”

Wednesday night’s schedule includes the Open Division for the Outlaw Karts, as well as the $500 to win Intermediate race. Open Division heat races are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be lined up based upon Tuesday night’s time trial results.

There will be a “Revenge Draw” for heat race winners. That draw will line up the grid for the “Pole Shuffle” to determine the front part of the starting line-up for the Speed51 Open.

Following the Pole Shuffle, several other preliminary main events will help set the field for the main event.

If you would like to be part of one of the rising forms of racing in the US, contact QRC Factory Karts through its website at www.qrckarts.com. JGR MX has all the latest products and parts for the Motocross industry; visit their website at www.jgrmx.com.

For more information on Millbridge Speedway, visit www.millbridgespeedway.com.

Story By: Hannah Newhouse- Southeast Correspondent Twitter: @hannahnewhosue

Photo By: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Compacts Highlights – Short Track US Nationals at Bristol Thunder Road Championship Chases Begin at Memorial Day Classic »