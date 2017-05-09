Lanpher Collects Third Straight SLM Win at Oxford Sunday

Oxford, Maine — 18-year-old Reid Lanpher of Manchester continued his outstanding start to the 2017 racing season with a 50-lap Super Late Model triumph on Opening Day for the Budweiser Championship Series at Oxford Plains Speedway Saturday afternoon.

It was his third victory this season in his new Jason Ricker-prepared ride, following up a 300-lap Pro All Stars Series win at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway and the 150-lap PASS North opener last month at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Lanpher took the lead away from Winthrop’s Jeff White, who paced the first 30 laps, then held off Scarborough’s Garrett Hall en route to victory lane. White, who is the only driver to see a checkered flag in front of Lanpher so far this season with his heat win earlier in the afternoon, finished up in third position.

Former track champion TJ Brackett of Buckfield made an impressive, late-race charge into fourth position. Turner’s Shawn Martin rounded out the top five, just in front of Bangor’s Gary Smith, who raced with the leaders throughout the 50-lap distance.

Alan Tardiff of Lyman, Justin Drake of Burnham, Rhode Island’s Kyle DeSouza and Kyle Treadwell of Buckfield completed the top-ten rundown. Gunnar Rowe of Turner joined White and Smith as heat race winners.

Tyler King of Livermore made a bold, three-wide move in lapped traffic to get by race leader Billy Childs, Jr. of Leeds, then went on to win the 30-lap Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock feature race. King, in just his third race in the class, held on to pot his first-ever Street Stock win.

Childs easily held on for second-place honors in front of Bridgton’s Bryce Mains, who saw a two-race winning streak snapped. West Poland’s David Whittier was fourth, in front of Lisbon’s Rick Spaulding. King also scored in the heat race.

Reigning Bandits division track champion Jamie Heath of Waterford powered into an early race lead that he would not relinquish to win the 20-lap main event. Heath held off Leeds teenager Cam Childs, who started the race from last position, to earn the emotional victory.

Heath and Childs were chased under the checkered flag by newcomer Scott Jordan of Auburn. Charlie ‘Chachy’ Hall of Oxford and Auburn’s Brandon Varney of Auburn filled out the top five. Shaun Hinkley of Oxford and Varney won the heat races.

Legendary Figure 8 competitor David Smith of South Paris led throughout the 15-lap Figure 8 race to post the Opening Day victory. Tommy Tompkins of Carthage was closing on the leader as the checkered flag waved, but was forced to settle for runner-up honors. South Paris racer Kyle Kilgore was a close third at the finish line. Greg Durgin of South Paris and Minot’s Eric Hodgkins rounded out the top five.

The Budweiser Championship Series at Oxford Plains Speedway moves to a weekly Saturday night racing schedule this week (May 13). Post time is 7:00 p.m. For more information visit oxfordplains.com or call (207) 539-8865.

Results from the Budweiser Championship Series race event at Oxford Plains Speedway; Sunday, May 7, 2017 showing finishing position, car number, driver’s name driver’s hometown:

Super Late Model (50 laps) 1 59 Reid Lanpher, Manchester; 2 94 Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 3 50 Jeff White, Winthrop; 4 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield; 5 94 Shawn Martin, Turner; 6 75 Gary Smith, Bangor; 7 9 Alan Tardiff, Lyman; 8 09 Justin Drake, Burnham; 9 10 Kyle DeSouza, East Providence, RI; 10 44 Kyle Treadwell, Buckfield; 11 9 JT Thurlow, Windham; 12 26 Sammy Gooden, Jr., Whitefield, NH; 13 03 Scott Moore, Anson; 14 13 Nate Tribbet, Richmond; 15 53 Alan Wilson, Hebron; 16 28 Mark Lundblad, Jr., Conway, NH; 17 60 Tim Brackett, Buckfield; 18 23 Brandon Sprague, Edgecomb; 19 24 Gunnar Rowe, Turner; 20 46 Dennis Spencer, Jr., Oxford; 21 0 Shane Green, South Paris; 22 6 Travis Dunbar, Auburn; 23 71 Gary Chiasson, Peru; 24 54 Ryan Deane, Winterport; 25 01 Andy Saunders, Ellsworth; 26 36 Ryan Robbins, Dixfield; 27 8 Calvin Rose, Jr., Turner.

Street Stock (30 laps) 1 11 Tyler King, Livermore; 2 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 3 77 Bryce Mains, Bridgton; 4 58 David Whittier, West Poland; 5 36 Richard Spaulding, Lisbon; 6 33 Andrew Breton, Greene; 7 4 Jordan Russell, Norway; 8 97 Michael Haynes, Livermore Falls; 9 2 John White III, Turner; 10 61 Matt Dufault, Turner.

Bandits (20 laps) 1 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford; 2 11 Cam Childs, Leeds; 3 36 Scott Jordan, Auburn; 4 3 Charlie Hall, Oxford; 5 1 Brandon Varney, Auburn; 6 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; 7 08 Mike McKinney, Berlin, NH; 8 18 Brian Hiscock, Turner; 9 26 Tyler Green, Turner; 10 77 Rob Crepeau, Minot; 11 8 Josh Knoll, Mechanic Falls; 12 95 Eric Stoddard, South Paris; 13 56 Addie McDaniel, Bridgton; 14 4 Dave Brennan, Winthrop; 15 24 Travis Verrill, South Paris; 16 33 Matt Hiscock, Turner; 17 55 Dean Jordan, Jay; 18 71 Chris Foster, Lisbon; 19 5 Jacob Hall, Oxford; 20 22 Cody Billings, Hartford; 21 14 Adam O’Neil, Lewiston; 22 41 Brad Johnson, Fairfield; 23 51 Adam Sanborn, Norway; 24 04 Tyler Jalbert, Auburn.

Figure 8 (15 laps) 1 54 David Smith, South Paris; 2 113 Tommy Tompkins, Carthage; 3 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 4 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 5 97 Eric Hodgkins, Minot; 6 2 Dale Lawrence, Minot; 7 40 Robert Morey, Lisbon; 8 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford; 9 27 Jon Lizotte, Lewiston

-Oxford Plains Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

