Canandaigua Changes Name, Joins DIRTcar Racing Banner

CONCORD, NC – Sept. 8, 2017 – The race track formerly known as Canandaigua Speedway will join the DIRTcar Racing sanctioning banner in 2018 as Land of Legends Raceway.

The Ontario County Fair Board and promoter Paul Cole have signed a deal for 2018 and ’19 for the operation of the speedway in Canandaigua, NY. The track will now be managed and operated as Land of Legends Raceway, building off of the longtime nickname of the famed half-mile race track.

“Our plan is to bring the racing experience to new levels for fans, racers and sponsors,” said Cole. “Canandaigua has a long tradition of great racing, and we hope to continue that with bigger purses and exciting shows, and to build a desire for every racing fan to put the Land of Legends on their weekly list of things to do.”

Building on the speedway’s long history with DIRTcar Racing, Cole expects the DIRTcar Racing sanction to bring ample creditability and fairness to the Raceway, and set the expectations for competitors and fans when they visit.

“DIRTcar Racing brings the best of the best to the local tracks,” said Cole. “It provides a stable and powerful structure to Big-Block Modified and Sportsman Modified racing across the Northeast.”

Cole hopes to bring “fairness, safety, and fun” to the Raceway in 2018 and beyond. “If we don’t address those things I’m not doing my job as a promotor,” he said. “And DIRTcar brings a lot of this to the table.”

To learn more about Land of Legends Raceway visit landoflegendsraceway.com, and like them on Facebook. For more information regarding DIRTcar Racing, visit DIRTcar.com.

