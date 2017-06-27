Lancaster to Close Out June with Two Big Events

Lancaster, N.Y. – The month of June is going out with a bang at Lancaster National Speedway & Dragway. WNY’s Premier Motorsports & Event Facility will host two of its biggest events of the season this Thursday and Friday.

The action starts Thursday night with the third annual Ol’ Boy Cup 60 Bill Colton Memorial race for the Race of Champions Modified Series. This 60-lap race for the groundpounding RoC Modifieds will produce plenty of side-by-side racing on Lancaster’s 1/2-mile oval. Defending race winner, Patrick Emerling, comes back to Lancaster with a slim points lead over George Skora III (5 points) and Andy Jankowiak (7 points) with the level of competition in the RoC Series being the closest its been in several seasons.

As a bonus, an extra $4,000 in money and prizes will be available to drivers, including $2,800 in lap awards.There will be seven laps with cash prizes of $200 courtesy of Colton RV and seven additional laps will have giveaways of $200 certificates to Troyer Race Cars. The prizes will be given away using the “Lucky 15” format, which Bill Colton used when organized the lap sponsorship program for Lancaster’s U.S. Open. Drivers running inside the top 15 on each lap will be eligible with the winning position randomly selected prior to the race. In addition to the lap money, the winner of the race will receive $600 in cash from Colton RV and a $600 certificate to Troyer Race Cars.

A strong field of Modifieds are expected Thursday for the Ol’ Boy Cup 60, including former NASCAR Modified champion Ted Christopher of Plainville, CT. Front gates open at 5 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m. The Advance Auto Parts Street Stocks, Roaming Buffalo 4-Cylinders and Race of Champions Super Stocks will also be in action.

On Friday night, stars of the Discovery Channel hit reality show “Street Outlaws” return to Lancaster for round two of the Street Outlaws: 405 vs. 716. Street Outlaw stars Kamikaze Chris and Dominator will go head-to-head with the Buffalo Street Outlaws in a battle for Western New York street racing supremacy. The El Camino of Kamikaze Chris and Dominator’s 1967 Dodge Dart will both look to tame Lancaster’s tricky 1/8-mile dragstrip.

The first Street Outlaws event brought a huge crowd to Lancaster, and both fans and competitors have been waiting all year for the rematch. Last year the Buffalo Street Outlaws defended their home turf, and they will look to send the Outlaws back to Oklahoma without a win once again.

Fans can purchase presale tickets for Street Outlaws: 405 vs. 716 at the LNS&D office anytime after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

