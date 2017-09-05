Labbe Files First Official Entry for 55th Vermont Milk Bowl

Barre, Vt. – St. Albert, Qué.’s Alex Labbé has filed the first official entry for the 55th Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1. The 2014 Serié ACT Champion will look to become the first Canadian driver since 2008 to win the historic event.

Labbé is an 11-time Serié ACT winner and currently leads the NASCAR Pinty’s Series standings. He was the polesitter for the 2013 Vermont Milk Bowl and is aiming for his first victory in “The Toughest Short-Track Stock Car Race in North America”.

Nearly 30 entries have already been received for the unique $10,000-to-win event. Three-time Milk Bowl winners Nick Sweet of Barre and Patrick Laperle of St-Denis, Qué. have filed entries along with current Thunder Road Late Model point leader Bobby Therrien of Hinesburg, American-Canadian Tour (ACT) point leader Scott Payea of Milton, and newly crowned Serié ACT Champion Jonathan Bouvrette of Blainville, Qué. Dillon Moltz, Trampas Demers, Jason Corliss, and Scott Dragon are among the others who have entered.

The action will kick off on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 pm with Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Milk Bowl Qualifying Day. Late Model time trials and “Triple 50” qualifying races will help set the Milk Bowl starting field. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and New England Dwarf Cars will have time trials and Segment 1 of their two-segment “Mini Milk Bowls”, while the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors are on the card for a special Saturday-only event.

The 55th Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank goes to post on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 pm. The day will begin with the Last Chance “B” Feature to determine the final starting spots in Segment 1 of the Milk Bowl. Segments 2 and 3 will be set by inverting the finish of the previous segment. The driver with the best-combined finish in all three segments will be the overall winner. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and New England Dwarf Cars will crown their Mini Milk Bowl Champions on Sunday as well.

Admission for the Vermont Milk Bowl is just $30 for a two-day ticket or $10 for Saturday-only. The front gates will open at 10:00 am both days. An optional practice day for the Thunder Road Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and Allen Lumber Street Stocks is scheduled for Friday, September 29 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm with the pit gates opening at 12:00 pm.

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, [email protected], or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

-Thunder Road Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

