Kyle Busch to Race in Midwest Tour Dixieland 250 at WIR

NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch will be coming back to Wisconsin International Raceway on Tuesday, August 1st after a nine-year absence to compete in the Forest County Potawatomi Dixieland 250. The 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion will return to the Kaukauna, Wisconsin half-mile oval to race with the Stars and Cars of the ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment.

“I’m certainly looking forward to getting back to Wisconsin International Raceway — it’s a fun place to race and I always enjoyed racing there in the ASA and the ARCA Midwest Tour. We actually got our very first Super Late Model win at Kyle Busch Motorsports there back in 2007,” Busch exclaimed. “Things have changed a lot since we were there the last time, so I look forward to seeing how the track feels now and what the competition level will be — I’m sure they are going to have some really tough guys that will be attending that race as there is each and every year. It’s going to be fun and I hope that we can put on a good race for the fans.”

The ARCA Midwest Tour will have a limited amount of tickets available for a Kyle Busch Meet & Greet that day at WIR. Each VIP ticket will be $151 that includes a ticket to the race, access to the VIP Meet & Greet where you will get a picture plus two autographed items with Kyle Busch, along with reserved seating area in the Dick Trickle Pavilion.

VIP tickets will be sold exclusively at Tobacco Outlet plus Grocery locations. Exact locations and on-sale date for VIP experience as well as advanced general admission tickets will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Busch ran at WIR during the Inaugural ARCAMT season in 2007 when he won a 150-lap event outrunning current Touring Star and two-time ARCAMT Champion Dan Fredrickson and 2007 Series Champion Nathan Haseleu.

The last time Busch competed at WIR was in 2008 when he raced in the Dixieland 150 ARCAMT event.

This race will be Busch’s eighth start in the Midwest Tour where he has three wins, three fast qualifier awards, four top-five’s and five top-ten finishes. His other two victories were at the Milwaukee Mile.

“This event is starting to build up as one of the marquee short track events in the United States,” Gregg McKarns, ARCAMT Owner/Promoter said. “Along with having Kyle coming back to compete, we will also have NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin making an appearance as well that day. We are expecting more big names in short track racing to come and compete with our Stars and Cars of the ARCA Midwest Tour. Make your plans now to attend a fun night of racing.”

General admission tickets will be $20. Ages 12 and under are FREE. Spectator gates open at 4pm, with qualifying at 5pm. ARCA Midwest Tour drivers will have a trackside autograph session for the fans at 6pm. Racing will get underway 7pm.

The Big 8 Series Dixieland Delight will also be in action on Tuesday night.

Make your plans now to attend the Forest Potawatomi Dixieland 250 on Tuesday, August 1st at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna, Wisconsin.

Visit midwesttour.racing for the full schedule and be sure to follow the ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment on Facebook (/midwesttour) and Twitter (@midwesttour).

-ARCA Midwest Tour Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Zeiner Plans for Double Duty at the New England Short Track Showdown VIDEO: Modifieds Highlights at Kil-Kare Raceway (OH) »