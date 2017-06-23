LOG IN
KRC Giving Away Free Power Steering Pump on Facebook

June 23, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Cars, Dirt Modifieds, Late Models, Modifieds, Other Cars, Other News, Top Stories

Everyone loves free things and KRC Power Steering knows that. That is why they are currently hosting a contest on Facebook to give away a free KRC Elite Series Power Steering Pump.

 

Entering the contest is easy: Visit the KRC Power Steering Facebook page, find the giveaway post, “Like” the post and then “Tag” a racing friend in the comment box.

 

You can enter once a day every day until June 25.

 

If you’re looking for extra chances to win this KRC Power Steering Elite Series Pump with Resevoir, there are other ways to enter to win.

 

MVPR-KRCPost a photo on the KRC Power Steering Facebook page that shows the KRC Power Steering products that are being used on your race car.

 

You can also share the KRC Power Steering Elite Series Pump contest post for an extra chance to be entered into the drawing.

 

The KRC Contest will end this Sunday, June 25 at 5:00PM Eastern. At that time a winner will be drawn and announced.

 

Disclaimer: This promotion is open to participants 18 years and older in the United States only. Void where prohibited. By “Liking KRC Power Steering” and “Tagging a Racer” you enter and agree that this promotion is in no way associated with, administered by, or endorsed by Facebook; and acknowledge a complete release of Facebook by your participation.

 

For more information about the Adjustable KRC Elite Series Pumps:

http://www.krcpower.com/ecommerce/part-esp-10096100.asp

Story By: Hannah Newhouse

Photo: KRC Power Steering

 

 

