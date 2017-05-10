LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM-Knight-Moore-Evergreen

Knight Wins Second Straight Evergreen SLM Feature

May 10, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - West

On the night where Evergreen Speedway pays tribute to the men and women of the Military, the Speedway Chevrolet Super Late Model drivers waged a battle on the track. Jeff Knight took home the win for the second straight race in the 2017 season. The evening featured Knight holding off a hard charging Daniel Moore along with late run down by Trenton Moriarity.

 

Knight started on the pole after Moriarity had fast time and drew a eight car invert. The race showcased Knight leading every lap but Moore stayed right with him all night on the back bumper. With a late race caution on lap 72 of 75, it would set up a chance for Moriarity to get the advantage on Moore and Knight. But when the checkered flag flew it was Knight crossing the line first. Moore would take second place and Moriarity would capture his third straight podium to keep his lead in the championship points.

 

The repeat winners continued on the night as Lane Sundholm took home the top spot in the Foster Press Mini Stocks for the second race in a row. Sundholm had to hold off a hard charging Nat Barber throughout the race. Barber tried his luck multiple times but was unable to get by for the win but would take home second. Brian Cottrell would take his spot on the podium for the third time this year.

 

The Interstate Batteries Hornet division had their biggest field of the year, which made it even more impressive as Dawson Cox navigated his was from the B-Main to win the A-Main feature on the evening. Cox battled back to take the win after having mechanical issues throughout the day. After having bad luck the first few races, Mike Jensen snagged his first podium finish of the year. Pat Folger held off most of the field after an early lead to take home third place.

 

In the Youth Hornet Division it was the 12-14 year old drivers on the tricky 1/5 mile track. For the third time this year a new winner emerged as Dario Retych won the race. Young gun Dodge Smirz fought his way into a second-place run. After a last lap incident, Dakota Wilkinson took home the third-place trophy.

 

Once again Pete Brady dominated the NW Pro 4 Trucks main event. Brady won his second race of the year on Saturday Night for the touring division. After a late race run, Doug Wilkinson was unable to move past Brady but took home second place. Matt Greene finished third and was awarded his second podium of the year.

 

In the first appearance of the year for the touring Vintage Modifieds. The race featured multiple leaders early on but Devin Eierman was the final leader of the evening and captured the checkered flag. Jim Jones stayed upfront throughout the race to take home the second spot. Former NASCAR Northwest Tour Driver Ken Kaltchmidt made his return to the track for the first time in years and took home third place.

 

-Evergreen Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Evergreen Speedway

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 13: Langley Speedway (VA) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • May 13: Star Speedway (NH) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • May 13: Oswego Speedway (NY) - Richie Evans Memorial - Race of Champions Modified Series

  • May 19-21: Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) - Short Track U.S. Nationals - SLM, PLM, LMSC & More

Presenting Partner