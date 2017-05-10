Knight Wins Second Straight Evergreen SLM Feature

On the night where Evergreen Speedway pays tribute to the men and women of the Military, the Speedway Chevrolet Super Late Model drivers waged a battle on the track. Jeff Knight took home the win for the second straight race in the 2017 season. The evening featured Knight holding off a hard charging Daniel Moore along with late run down by Trenton Moriarity.

Knight started on the pole after Moriarity had fast time and drew a eight car invert. The race showcased Knight leading every lap but Moore stayed right with him all night on the back bumper. With a late race caution on lap 72 of 75, it would set up a chance for Moriarity to get the advantage on Moore and Knight. But when the checkered flag flew it was Knight crossing the line first. Moore would take second place and Moriarity would capture his third straight podium to keep his lead in the championship points.

The repeat winners continued on the night as Lane Sundholm took home the top spot in the Foster Press Mini Stocks for the second race in a row. Sundholm had to hold off a hard charging Nat Barber throughout the race. Barber tried his luck multiple times but was unable to get by for the win but would take home second. Brian Cottrell would take his spot on the podium for the third time this year.

The Interstate Batteries Hornet division had their biggest field of the year, which made it even more impressive as Dawson Cox navigated his was from the B-Main to win the A-Main feature on the evening. Cox battled back to take the win after having mechanical issues throughout the day. After having bad luck the first few races, Mike Jensen snagged his first podium finish of the year. Pat Folger held off most of the field after an early lead to take home third place.

In the Youth Hornet Division it was the 12-14 year old drivers on the tricky 1/5 mile track. For the third time this year a new winner emerged as Dario Retych won the race. Young gun Dodge Smirz fought his way into a second-place run. After a last lap incident, Dakota Wilkinson took home the third-place trophy.

Once again Pete Brady dominated the NW Pro 4 Trucks main event. Brady won his second race of the year on Saturday Night for the touring division. After a late race run, Doug Wilkinson was unable to move past Brady but took home second place. Matt Greene finished third and was awarded his second podium of the year.

In the first appearance of the year for the touring Vintage Modifieds. The race featured multiple leaders early on but Devin Eierman was the final leader of the evening and captured the checkered flag. Jim Jones stayed upfront throughout the race to take home the second spot. Former NASCAR Northwest Tour Driver Ken Kaltchmidt made his return to the track for the first time in years and took home third place.

