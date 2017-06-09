Kevin Zielezinski Pairs Up With Lee Faulk Racing

Inside Line Promotions – COLUMBIA, S.C. (June 7, 2017) – McCallister Precision Marketing is proud to announce that Kevin Zielezinski will partner with Lee Faulk Racing and Development to compete in multiple limited late model races.

Zielezinksi, who is based out of Chicago, has raced throughout the Midwest for the majority of his racing career. He and Tonya McCallister with McCallister Precision Marketing felt he needed to gain more exposure racing on the East Coast. MPM was able to set up a test between Lee Faulk Racing and Development and Zielezinski and it was an immediate fit.

“We had a good test with Lee Faulk Racing last month and this is the next step,” Zielezinski said. “I can’t thank Tonya at MPM and everyone at Lee Faulk Racing enough for believing in me and giving me this great opportunity.”

McCallister Precision Marketing, which is based in Columbia, S.C., focuses on assisting up-and-coming race car drivers with career advancement and promotion. It also provides companies with a strategic plan for their sales and marketing needs, as well as works with race teams to not only secure sponsorships, but to build ongoing partnerships with those sponsors.

“Kevin earned this next step,” MPM Founder Tonya McCallister said. “He performed in the testing and made everyone comfortable. Lee Faulk Racing will provide a fantastic opportunity for him.”

Last year Zielezinski drove the Lorz Motorsports entry as a rookie in the Champion Racing Association (CRA) Powered by Jegs. He competed in five total events and had a best finish of third in the Jeg’s Challenge 30-lap race at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Mich. Zielezinski also scored a sixth-place result in the Jeg’s Challenge 30-lap race at Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, Mo.

He also raced to a 16th-place finish at Salem Speedway in Salem, Ind., and a 13th-place result during the ARCA Midwest Tour Super Late Model Wayne Carter Classic at Grundy County Speedway in Morris, Ill.

Lee Faulk Racing and Development began operations in Florida and moved to Mooresville, N.C., in 2006. Since the move, LFR has grown from a single-car operation to a multi-car development team. With names like Papis, Stenhouse, Fittipaldi, Piquet and many others behind the wheel, LFR has been able to build its brand and solidify its place at the top of the development industry.

“Everyone at LFR is looking forward to working with Kevin,” LFR’s Michael Faulk said. “We’re excited to get him some seat time and help develop his skill as a driver. He’s a great person and has been a pleasure to work with. Our partnership with MPM has grown past either of our expectations and we are doing some cool things together. The future is bright and we look forward to getting better every week with every one of our drivers.”

