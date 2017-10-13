LOG IN
Keep Things Tidy With JEGS Firewall Bulkheads Ports

October 13, 2017

JEGS Firewall BulkheadsHave clear access to lines and keep hookups tidy while routing your A/C and heating systems through the firewall with JEGS Cooling & Heating Firewall Bulkheads. Available to fit specific applications in 4-port square and 4-port inline styles, as well as a 2-port style. Four-port Bulkheads work with one 5/16″ & three 1/2″ hose ends. Two-port bulkheads work with one 5/16″ & one 1/2″ hose ends or two 1/2″ hose ends. Crafted from 6061-T6 billet aluminum with a polished or black anodized finish then preassembled to save you time.

 

Please visit for further information: http://www.jegs.com/p/JEGS-Performance-Products/JEGS-Cooling-Heating-Firewall-Bulkheads/4484244/10002/-1

 

JEGS meets the automotive needs of street, race, classic, muscle, truck, off-road & more! In addition to replacement parts & aftermarket accessories, you’ll find Extensive Selection, Unmatched Value, and Lifetime Support at JEGS High Performance… Family owned and operated since 1960.

 

-JEGS Press Release

