Keep Things Tidy With JEGS Firewall Bulkheads Ports

Have clear access to lines and keep hookups tidy while routing your A/C and heating systems through the firewall with JEGS Cooling & Heating Firewall Bulkheads. Available to fit specific applications in 4-port square and 4-port inline styles, as well as a 2-port style. Four-port Bulkheads work with one 5/16″ & three 1/2″ hose ends. Two-port bulkheads work with one 5/16″ & one 1/2″ hose ends or two 1/2″ hose ends. Crafted from 6061-T6 billet aluminum with a polished or black anodized finish then preassembled to save you time.

