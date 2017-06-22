JRi Shocks Announces Jeff Ryan as General Manager

Mooresville, NC- JRi Shocks is pleased to announce that Technical Director and Co-Founder Jeff Ryan will assume the role and title of General Manager, effective immediately. In the role of General Manager, Jeff will be in charge of directing all aspects of sales and engineering as well as overseeing marketing efforts for JRi Shocks. This newly created position is a part of JRi’s continued commitment as a leader in the high performance suspension industry.

“This is a transitional moment for JRi Shocks,” stated Christen Crouch, Director of Human Resources, JRi Shocks. “With the exponential growth of the business, we recognize the need for a General Manager to lead and unleash further potential in an already flourishing business. Jeff was the obvious choice for this role as he has a tremendous wealth of knowledge in all aspects of the business.”

“I am honored to accept the role of General Manager,” stated Jeff Ryan. “In JRi’s 10 years of business I have worn many hats and I feel this role will allow me to oversee all facets of JRi in one view and continue to support and grow the JRi platform.”

About JRi Shocks: Manufacturers of high performance shock absorbers; JRi Shocks was co-founded in 2007 by Jeff Ryan, one of the most legendary shock innovators in motorsports. Today JRi is known for being on the cutting edge of technological advancements in the shock and suspension industry. JRi offers shock systems into all vehicle platforms, including but not limited to Drag Racing, Motorcycle, Off-Road, Road Racing, Short Track Racing, Stock Car Racing, Street Performance, OEM needs, other transportation platforms such as planes, boats and trains, bio-mechanical/cyborg devices as well as numerous applications within the defense/Military sector. Discover the Advantage of JRi Shocks at http://www.jrishocks.com/ . Connect with JRi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

-JRi Shocks Press Release & Photo

Related Posts

« $1,500 Bonus for Fast Time at the Summer Showdown VIDEO: Millbridge Speedway (NC) Intermediate Outlaw Karts Feature »