Jones Spins But Still Grabs CRA SpeedFest SLM Pole

When Erik Jones came to take the green flag for his CRA SpeedFest 2017 qualifying effort, he stepped on the throttle and his red and white No. 20 Super Late Model spun around. Fortunately for Jones he had yet to officially start his qualifying lap. Two laps later and Jones found himself with the pole position for Sunday’s 200-lap Super Late Model race.

“I just got really tight so I tried to get it to turn with the throttle and it just spun out,” explained the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie. “I didn’t think the laps were going to be that good. I thought I probably had flat-spotted the tires. We never really put down a great lap in practice on our mocks, but I think we got it good with the weather. It hasn’t been an easy weekend, but we’ve done a nice job getting the KBR Development car to this point.”

Jones put down a lap of 15.673 seconds, beating Harrison Burton for the pole by one one-hundredth of a second. Burton’s lap of record was a time of 15.682 seconds.

“It’s kind of hard to know if you really missed it somewhere when it’s that close,” said Burton. “It’s nice having good competition. We always want to be the best, but we’ve got our car really close for tomorrow and that’s what our goal is to be first at the end of the day tomorrow.”

Scotty Ellis, Chase Purdy and Brandon Setzer completed the top five in qualifying.

Unlike in year’s past at SpeedFest, this year there will not be an invert for the Super Late Model race. That will leave Jones and Burton on the front row as they both seek their first SpeedFest win.

Jones has won his fair share of Champion Racing Association events, including two Winchester 400’s, the Battle at Berlin 251 and the Redbud 300, but he still has yet to win SpeedFest. He said he believes Sunday may be his best chance yet.

“It would be nice to knock this one off the bucket list,” said Jones. “This is one that I’ve wanted to win for a long time. I’ve only had a few shots at it, but I’ve never finished well in this race. We’ve run well, but we’ve never finished well. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow, but it would be a nice feather in the cap for me and this team.”

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Heath Lawson Photo

ARCA/CRA Super Series SpeedFest 200

Crisp Motorsports Park, Cordele, Georgia

Qualifying Results

1 20 Erik Jones 15.673 2 12 Harrison Burton 15.682 3 83 Scotty Ellis 15.709 4 97P Chase Purdy 15.722 5 6 Brandon Setzer 15.768 6 7 Casey Roderick 15.770 7 26S Chandler Smith 15.776 7 26 Bubba Pollard 15.776 9 9C Jeff Choquette 15.827 10 51 Stephen Nasse 15.830 11 15 Christian Eckes 15.875 12 01 Derek Scott Jr. 15.901 13 9 Chris Dilbeck 15.909 14 84 Martin Latulippe 15.915 15 77 Zane Smith 15.921 16 29 Spencer Davis 15.939 17 4M Kyle McCallum 16.016 18 23 Spencer Gallagher 16.049 19 8 Jordan Pruitt 16.052 20 14 Connor Okrzesik 16.054 21 5 Jerry Artuso 16.092 22 99 Raphael Lessard 16.138 23 33 Brandon Jones 16.240 24 15T Austin Thaxton 16.247 25 98 Justin Ashburn 16.287 26 10 Steve Dorer N/A

