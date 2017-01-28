LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM - CRA - SpeedFest - Erik Jones - Saturday - 1-28-17

Jones Spins But Still Grabs CRA SpeedFest SLM Pole

January 28, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

When Erik Jones came to take the green flag for his CRA SpeedFest 2017 qualifying effort, he stepped on the throttle and his red and white No. 20 Super Late Model spun around.  Fortunately for Jones he had yet to officially start his qualifying lap.  Two laps later and Jones found himself with the pole position for Sunday’s 200-lap Super Late Model race.

 

“I just got really tight so I tried to get it to turn with the throttle and it just spun out,” explained the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie.  “I didn’t think the laps were going to be that good.  I thought I probably had flat-spotted the tires.  We never really put down a great lap in practice on our mocks, but I think we got it good with the weather.  It hasn’t been an easy weekend, but we’ve done a nice job getting the KBR Development car to this point.”

 

300x250 SpeedFest 2017 PPVJones put down a lap of 15.673 seconds, beating Harrison Burton for the pole by one one-hundredth of a second.  Burton’s lap of record was a time of 15.682 seconds.

 

“It’s kind of hard to know if you really missed it somewhere when it’s that close,” said Burton.  “It’s nice having good competition.  We always want to be the best, but we’ve got our car really close for tomorrow and that’s what our goal is to be first at the end of the day tomorrow.”

 

Scotty Ellis, Chase Purdy and Brandon Setzer completed the top five in qualifying.

 

Unlike in year’s past at SpeedFest, this year there will not be an invert for the Super Late Model race.  That will leave Jones and Burton on the front row as they both seek their first SpeedFest win.

 

Jones has won his fair share of Champion Racing Association events, including two Winchester 400’s, the Battle at Berlin 251 and the Redbud 300, but he still has yet to win SpeedFest.  He said he believes Sunday may be his best chance yet.

 

“It would be nice to knock this one off the bucket list,” said Jones.  “This is one that I’ve wanted to win for a long time.  I’ve only had a few shots at it, but I’ve never finished well in this race.  We’ve run well, but we’ve never finished well.  We’ll see how it goes tomorrow, but it would be a nice feather in the cap for me and this team.”

 

Race fans can watch Erik Jones, Harrison Burton, Zane Smith, Bubba Pollard and 22 more of the best that Super Late Model racing has to offer on the Speed51 TV PPV broadcast of CRA SpeedFest 2017 by purchasing here.

 

For an on-demand replay of Saturday’s Trackside Now coverage presented by Five Star Race Car Bodies, click here.

 

Speed51.com will have more from SpeedFest 2017 Qualifying Day later this evening on the Speed51 Network.  Subscribe to the Speed51 Network by clicking here.

 

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Heath Lawson Photo

 

ARCA/CRA Super Series SpeedFest 200

Crisp Motorsports Park, Cordele, Georgia

Qualifying Results

 

1 20 Erik   Jones 15.673
2 12 Harrison Burton 15.682
3 83 Scotty   Ellis 15.709
4 97P Chase Purdy 15.722
5 6 Brandon   Setzer 15.768
6 7 Casey Roderick 15.770
7 26S Chandler   Smith 15.776
7 26 Bubba Pollard 15.776
9 9C Jeff   Choquette 15.827
10 51 Stephen Nasse 15.830
11 15 Christian   Eckes 15.875
12 01 Derek Scott Jr. 15.901
13 9 Chris   Dilbeck 15.909
14 84 Martin Latulippe 15.915
15 77 Zane   Smith 15.921
16 29 Spencer Davis 15.939
17 4M Kyle   McCallum 16.016
18 23 Spencer Gallagher 16.049
19 8 Jordan   Pruitt 16.052
20 14 Connor Okrzesik 16.054
21 5 Jerry   Artuso 16.092
22 99 Raphael Lessard 16.138
23 33 Brandon   Jones 16.240
24 15T Austin Thaxton 16.247
25 98 Justin   Ashburn 16.287
26 10 Steve Dorer N/A

 

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • January 27-29: Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) - CRA SpeedFest 2017 - Super Late Models & Pro Late Models

  • February 4: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - Chilly Willy 150 - Super Late Models

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner