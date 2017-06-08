Jones, Busch Going Toe-to-Toe for Money in the Bank

Kyle Busch and Erik Jones are used to going up against each other on the race track. They do it every week in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. They used to do it pretty frequently on the short tracks too, but it’s been a little while since both have been in the same short track race. On June 19, they’ll be in the same race again, this time on the short track of Berlin Raceway in the Money in the Bank 150, putting their win streaks on the line.

You may now be asking, “How can they both be putting win streaks on the line?” Well, allow us to explain.

In 2010, Busch won the first edition of the “Rowdy Race.” It was a 251-lap race around Berlin that is now known as the Battle at Berlin 251. Busch then won that race again in 2011, and a third time in 2012. Busch hasn’t raced at Berlin since his last win there five years ago.

In 2015, Jones won the Battle at Berlin 251. One year later he did it again, giving him two straight. Jones also has not run a race at Berlin since his last win there in June one year ago.

That means that both drivers will enter June 19th’s $20,000-to-win race having won multiple races in a row at Berlin Raceway.

“It’ll be fun going up against Kyle to keep the streak going,” Jones told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “He had a streak of his own there for a while. It would definitely be special to keep ours going by beating him.”

Jones does have a history of beating Busch in a big Super Late Model race, of course. Nobody can forget the 2012 Snowball Derby when Jones scored his first of two triumphs at Five Flags Speedway (FL). That win over Busch set Jones on a path to the big leagues of NASCAR and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

For Busch, this race is about bragging rights as always, but also just about having fun at a track that he hasn’t been to in a long time.

“It’s been about five years since I’ve raced at Berlin, so I’m looking forward to going back there this year,” said Busch, the 2014 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion. “We were able to win the last three times I’ve raced there, so hopefully we can keep that streak going and put on a good show for the fans. I know Erik has won the last couple of years, so it will be fun to race against him and they always have a really competitive field for that race with some of the guys out there that have a lot a laps around Berlin like Brian Campbell and Johnny VanDoorn that are tough as always.”

As Busch mentioned, Jones will not be his only competition for the big money win. Plenty of Super Late Model racing’s best have already filed entries for this event, including Campbell and VanDoorn. In addition to those two drivers, SLM standout Bubba Pollard, Steve Wallace and Dalton Armstrong have also filed entries already.

The event has caught the eye of many in Super Late Model racing because it is a one-day show paying $20,000 to win the race, $10,000 for second-place and $1,000 to start. The event being just a one-day show is what interested Jones.

“It’s neat because it’s a one-day show, plus it’s close to home for me. So I get a lot of family and friends that show up to hang out.”

Race fans can watch the Erik Jones-Kyle Busch duel at the Money in the Bank 150 from Berlin Raceway live on Speed51 TV, the live broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, via a pay-per-view stream for just $19.99 by clicking here.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit:

