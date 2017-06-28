Jonathan Findley Partners With Rags of Honor

Columbia, SC – McCallister Precision Marketing is pleased to announce Rags of Honor as a new marketing partner for Jonathan Findley. A multi year deal was inked this week to partner these two together.

Rags of Honor is a top-quality screen printing organization that has the mission of providing employment and services to homeless veterans. The proceeds go directly to employ the veterans who are producing the garments at the Rags of Honor facility. Rags of Honor was created with the mission that all homeless veterans can regain their lives if given the stability and dignity of a good-paying job as a starting point. Mark Doyle, the founder and CEO of the company saw firsthand the sacrifice of servicemen and women in Afghanistan. He was sickened by the injustice of homeless veterans in Chicago and chose to make a difference. In response, Doyle created Rags of Honor as the only silk screen shop that is 100% operated by homeless and unemployed veterans with the mission to provide them with an opportunity to rebuild their lives after serving in the U.S. military.

Findley, who pilots the NASCAR All American Late Model car adorned with Stars and Stripes can’t wait to partner with a company that does so much for veterans.

“I cannot put into words what this means to me to have Rags of Honor as a marketing partner. Knowing what they do to help veterans and to be able to promote their brand is beyond exciting,” Findley stated.

Jonathan’s first race with Rags of Honor will be July 8th at Southern National Speedway.

“We are excited to showcase our brand with such a talented young man. This is truly something special and we are happy to be a part of Jonathan’s team. Being able to have Rags of Honor on Jonathan’s car and getting the awareness out about our mission is something very special”, said Doyle.

“I want to thank Mark and the employees of Rags of Honor enough for believing in me to promote their brand and mission. I also need to thank Tonya at MPM Marketing for putting this deal together. The best way I can show my appreciation is to do all I can to take our Rags of Honor car to victory lane for them and all of our veterans,” exclaimed Findley.

RAGS OF HONOR –

Rags of Honor is your one stop shop for all of your promotional and campaign silk screening needs! We are the only silk screen shop operated by homeless and unemployed veterans and our mission is to provide them with an opportunity to rebuild their lives after serving in the U.S. military.

Equipped with new state of the art machinery, Rags Of Honor is capable of producing any size order. We take great pride in what we do and deliver the best in quality. When you order from Rags Of Honor you can feel pride in knowing that your order helped a veteran. For more information, visit http://info.ragsofhonor.us

To support their mission, visit http://www.ragsofhonor.org

To shop for Rags of Honor apparel, visit http://shop.ragsofhonor.us

JONATHAN FINDLEY RACING –

Jonathan Findley— Jonathan is one of the youngest ever to win a NASCAR Whelen All American Track Championship at the age of 16. Now 18 the soft-spoken driver has always allowed his driving to speak for his talents. Findley started completive racing at the age of 9 and now finds himself as a fan favorite racer. Findley is a development driver for BK Racing of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series. He has been supporting veteran and first responder causes since the age of 15 and continues to use his racing platform and talents to promote the needs of our veterans, first responders and the organizations that provide services to them. Follow Jonathan on Twitter @jfindleyracing and Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/JFindleyRacing/

McCALLISTER PRECISION MARKETING –

McCallister Precision Marketing, which is based in Columbia, S.C., focuses on assisting up-and-coming racecar drivers with career advancement and promotion. It also provides companies with a strategic plan for their sales and marketing needs, as well as works with race teams to not only secure sponsorships, but to build ongoing partnerships with those sponsors. For more information, visit http://www.MarketWithMPM.com.

– McCallister Precision Marketing Press Release and Graphic

Related Posts

« Trackside Now: Open Wheel Wednesday at Seekonk (MA)