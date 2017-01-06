Race teams and drivers aren’t the only ones gearing up for the new racing season. With a new year now upon us, the team at Speed51.com is also beginning to prepare for the 2017 campaign. With that being said, we’re looking for passionate short track racing fans, journalists, photographers and videographer to join our team.

If you’ve ever thought that you’d enjoy going to different tracks and covering the sport of short track racing, now is the time to join the Speed51.com team.

Each year, 51 sets a goal to cover more races at more race tracks than the year before. In order to do that and bring coverage of our great sport to fans throughout the country it requires a dedicated staff of team members.

While Speed51.com is looking to bring aboard staff throughout North America, there are a few regions in particular which we are putting a large focus on in 2017.

One particular region is the West Coast. Over the past two season, Speed51.com has attempted to cover more events and bring the great West Coast racing to fans all over the country. But in order to continue building on that effort, we need the help of others who feel as passionately about it as we do.

Speed51.com is also seeking help throughout the Midwest including in the states of Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

As 51 continues to build on its Dirt Modified coverage in the Northeast, we’re searching for parties interested in bringing more coverage of the Big-Block Modifieds to Speed51.com readers.

In all regions, Speed51.com would like to hear from you whether you’re a writer, photographer or videographer.

As the leader in short track racing news and information, 51 provides aspiring journalists with the opportunity to have their work displayed in front of the most loyal short track racing fans in the world. In addition to the career-building potential, the position also offers short track racing enthusiasts the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes and experience some of the greatest racing events in the world.

Speed51.com contributors are responsible for contributing to 51’s popular Trackside Now coverage, providing short track racing updates on 51’s social media outlets and crafting unique post-race and featured stories.

Speed51.com photographers are responsible for working with the at-track team to provide unique photo content to our loyal readers during the event, as well as providing post-race galleries on the Speed51.com Five Star Facebook Feed.

With the growth of the Speed51 Network over the last year, that has also opened the door for potential videographers and in-car camera specialists to become a part of the Speed51.com team.

Previous experience working within the industry is preferred, but not required. More important than experience is the desire to succeed and work with a group of individuals dedicated to short track racing.

If you are interested in joining the Speed51.com team for the upcoming season, please email Speed51.com Editor Brandon Paul at [email protected] Please include your previous experiences, why you’re interested in joining the team, your location and your availability for the 2017 racing season. Resumes and previous work samples are not required, but certainly accepted.

