Johnson Ready for Second Thompson Late Model Event of 2017

Nick Johnson, driver of the No. 6 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, is busy preparing his car for the Second Annual Limited Sportsman Long Distance & Military Night, presented by Pepsi, scheduled for May 21.

Since beginning his driving career, he has been a student. He started his racing career at the age of 15, driving in the Pure Stock Division at Seekonk Speedway.

“It was a great division that taught me a lot and brought me to where I am now,” the Rehoboth, MA-native explained.

Johnson, who first made the big jump up to the Late Model Division at Seekonk, ran just about half the nine races contested at Thomspon Speedway Motorsports Park in 2016. In spite of that, he finished just outside of the top 10 in the 11th position. He opened his 2017 season at the Icebreaker with a fifth place finish, darting through the melee that ensued during the race’s final lap.

Johnson was happy with the results: “The Icebreaker was a pretty successful weekend for us, as a team and as a driver. We were able to learn some things to hopefully be better for the next race. The car came home in one piece and we got a good finish so I was happy with the results.”

Johnson enters the Second Annual Limited Sportsman Long Distance, presented by Pepsi, with a modest goal.

“For the next race I am looking forward to getting more experience since I didn’t get to run all the races at Thompson last year,” the Rehoboth, MA-native explained.

This fits in with his goal for the 2017 season, which is “to try to make as many races as my schedule allows. My brother and I both race in the Late Models at Seekonk, also. I just want to be competitive and get some good finishes for the season.”

Johnson is one of 20 Late Models expected to participate in the 25-lap race on Sunday, May 21. The Late Model Division will be joined by the Mr. Rooter ProTruck Series, Sunoco Modifieds, Mini Stocks, Lite Modifieds and the Limited Sportsman. A true race fan, Johnson is looking forward to the extra distance race for the full-bodied production cars.

“The Limited Sportsman has always been a very competitive division, so I’m sure they will put on a show for the fans in the upcoming race.”

The Second Annual Limited Sportsman Long Distance & Military Night, presented by Pepsi will take the green on Sunday, May 21. Pits open at 10am, grandstands at 12pm, and racing begins at 1:30pm. For more information visit thompsonspeedway.com.

-Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Press Release

-Photo Credit: Nick Johnson (Facebook)

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Pro Stock Drivers Discuss Test at New Hampshire K&N West News ‘n Notes: Gilliland Still Strong Heading to Spokane »