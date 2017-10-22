Joe Steals the Show at Waterford; O’Sullivan Wins GSPSS Title

The Granite State Pro Stock Series season ended at the New-London Waterford Speedbowl (CT) Saturday night with Joe Squeglia winning the 100-lap feature and Mike O’Sullivan clinching the 2017 championship.

Angelo Belsito, who started second, dominated the first three-quarters of the race, but was passed by Squeglia with 22 laps to go. Squeglia drove away with the lead and Belsito ultimately finished third behind Corey Bubar.

Ray Christian III finished fourth and Nick Jenkins, who started in an adverse 18th, came home fifth. O’Sullivan finished seventh to clinch the title.

Squeglia said conservation was the key to his victory at the Southeastern Connecticut track.

“We pretty much saved [the car] in the first half of the race and then toward the end, we had to step it up to catch up. The car was really fast. The car was just about perfect tonight. It was flawless and it really handled well. We just saved it for the end and saved just enough to win it.”

Polesitter and championship contender Scott MacMichael salvaged a top-10 finish after being involved in multiple accidents throughout the night.

On Lap 1, he was involved in a multi-car accident in turn two and had to restart from the back of the field. Nine laps later, he got caught up in another scrap on the backstretch.

Then on Lap 21, Belsito led the field on a restart but struggled to get up to speed and it caused an accordion effect on the grid, causing MacMichael to spin again.

Once the field had long stretches of green-flag conditions, MacMichael was able to work through traffic. He ultimately finished ninth.

Race fans can find full on-demand Trackside Now coverage by clicking here.

-By John Haverlin, Speed51.com Northeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

The Finish:

Pos # Driver

1 03 Joe Squeglia

2 42b Corey Bubar

3 8b Angelo Belsito

4 93 Ray Christian III

5 32 Nick Jenkins

6 52r Derek Ramstrom

7 08 Mike O’Sullivan

8 42s Ronnie Silk

9 72 Scott MacMichael

10 4 Tommy O’Sullivan

11 90 Craig Weinstein

12 29 Barry Gray

13 48 Larry Gelinas

14 48t Bobby Timmons

15 87f Anthony Flannery

16 7 Cory Casagrande

17 18 Mike Scorzelli

18 39 Nick Lascuola

19 81 Chris Turbush

20 44p Rusty Poland

21 42ny Brian Doyle

22 43 Devin O’Connell

23 00 Jimmy Renfrew

24 12p Bobby Pelland

25 17 Kevin Folan

