Pro Stocks GSPSS Waterford Joe Squeglia Victory Lane 2017

Joe Steals the Show at Waterford; O’Sullivan Wins GSPSS Title

October 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

The Granite State Pro Stock Series season ended at the New-London Waterford Speedbowl (CT) Saturday night with Joe Squeglia winning the 100-lap feature and Mike O’Sullivan clinching the 2017 championship.

 

Angelo Belsito, who started second, dominated the first three-quarters of the race, but was passed by Squeglia with 22 laps to go. Squeglia drove away with the lead and Belsito ultimately finished third behind Corey Bubar.

 

Ray Christian III finished fourth and Nick Jenkins, who started in an adverse 18th, came home fifth. O’Sullivan finished seventh to clinch the title.

 

Squeglia said conservation was the key to his victory at the Southeastern Connecticut track.

 

Polesitter and championship contender Scott MacMichael salvaged a top-10 finish after being involved in multiple accidents throughout the night.

 

On Lap 1, he was involved in a multi-car accident in turn two and had to restart from the back of the field. Nine laps later, he got caught up in another scrap on the backstretch.

 

Then on Lap 21, Belsito led the field on a restart but struggled to get up to speed and it caused an accordion effect on the grid, causing MacMichael to spin again.

 

Once the field had long stretches of green-flag conditions, MacMichael was able to work through traffic. He ultimately finished ninth.

 

Race fans can find full on-demand Trackside Now coverage by clicking here.

 

-By John Haverlin, Speed51.com Northeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

The Finish:

Pos      #          Driver

 

1          03        Joe Squeglia

 

2          42b      Corey Bubar

 

3          8b        Angelo Belsito

 

4          93        Ray Christian III

 

5          32        Nick Jenkins

 

6          52r       Derek Ramstrom

 

7          08        Mike O’Sullivan

 

8          42s      Ronnie Silk

 

9          72        Scott MacMichael

 

10        4          Tommy O’Sullivan

 

11        90        Craig Weinstein

 

12        29        Barry Gray

 

13        48        Larry Gelinas

 

14        48t       Bobby Timmons

 

15        87f       Anthony Flannery

 

16        7          Cory Casagrande

 

17        18        Mike Scorzelli

 

18        39        Nick Lascuola

 

19        81        Chris Turbush

 

20        44p      Rusty Poland

 

21        42ny    Brian Doyle

 

22        43        Devin O’Connell

 

23        00        Jimmy Renfrew

 

24        12p      Bobby Pelland

 

25        17        Kevin Folan

