Joe Gibbs’ Grandson Wins First Late Model Race at Greenville

The next chapter of Joe Gibbs Racing may be right in the front of our eyes. On Saturday night, Ty Gibbs – the 14-year-old grandson of NASCAR car owner Joe Gibbs – scored his first career Late Model victory.

In just the sixth Late Model race of his career, Gibbs charged from the middle of a 15-car field to win the Southeast Limited Late Model race at Greenville Pickens Speedway (SC).

“The car was really good,” Gibbs said after the race. “Thanks to Greg Marlowe and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing for helping me get this win at Greenville. We did win at Millbridge last year, but it feels like it’s been a while.”

The shock of victory lane didn’t faze the young Gibbs driver who successfully completed a burnout, climb out and even took the microphone from the announcer to thank all the fans for sticking around.

“I was a little surprised we got the win so quickly,” said Gibbs who was running his first race of 2017. “These cars are hard to drive compared to Go-Karts. The weight is more, the speed is more, the power is more. It’s still a lot of fun.”

Gibbs stalked race leader Mitchell Mote for nearly 50 laps. Gibbs, driving the No. 18, ran right in his tire tracks until it was time to go for the lead, making a flawless move to the inside to take the top spot and pull away.

Team officials told Speed51.com powered by JEGS that they only ran a half-dozen Late Model races with Gibbs in 2016. He looks to be taking to the trade rather quickly. Some of those events were in the 30-lap Challenge division, but tonight’s win was a straight up 100-lapper.

Gibbs’ plans for the 2017 season are not complete at this time. He hopes to just race and win more races as the year goes on.

Speed51.com will have video highlights from Gibbs’ victory soon on the Speed51 Network presented by JEGS.

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Night Two of New Smyrna WS Canceled Due to Rain Showers New Georgia Star on the Rise After Greenville Meltdown Win »