Jerico Performance Products Hosting Open House Event This Saturday

Jerico Performance Products is excited to be hosting an Open House on Saturday, October 28 at our headquarters in Concord, North Carolina. We invite all who are interested to come on out and tour our facility and meet our special guest, David Ankin, from the hit show “ToyMakerz” on Velocity.

Jerico Performance Products are the innovators, not the duplicators. All are encouraged to take a tour of our manufacturing facility where we do all of our innovating, and produce and assemble all of our products.

Our Open House event will take place on Saturday, October 28th from Noon – 4 p.m. at our headquarters at 443 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, NC 28027. Food and beverages will be provided.

If you have not done so already, you are encouraged to RSVP to Jody Rawson at [email protected].

For more information on Jerico Performance, visit their website at www.jericoperformance.com, Like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jericoperformanceproducts, and give follow them on Twitter @JericoPerform.

