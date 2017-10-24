LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Jerico Slider

Jerico Performance Products Hosting Open House Event This Saturday

October 24, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - Southeast, Ticker

Jerico Performance Products is excited to be hosting an Open House on Saturday, October 28 at our headquarters in Concord, North Carolina. We invite all who are interested to come on out and tour our facility and meet our special guest, David Ankin, from the hit show “ToyMakerz” on Velocity.

 

300x250 Jerico Performance 2017Jerico Performance Products are the innovators, not the duplicators. All are encouraged to take a tour of our manufacturing facility where we do all of our innovating, and produce and assemble all of our products.

 

Our Open House event will take place on Saturday, October 28th from Noon – 4 p.m. at our headquarters at 443 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, NC 28027. Food and beverages will be provided.

 

 

If you have not done so already, you are encouraged to RSVP to Jody Rawson at [email protected].

 

For more information on Jerico Performance, visit their website at www.jericoperformance.com, Like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jericoperformanceproducts, and give follow them on Twitter @JericoPerform.

 

-51 Sports Press Release

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • October 26 - 28: The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) - World Short Track Championships

  • October 28: Havasu 95 Speedway (AZ) - Lucas Oil Modifieds - Season Finale

  • October 28: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - SPEARS (SRL) Southwest Tour Series - Super Late Models

  • October 28: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Haunted Hundred - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • November 1: Millbridge Speedway (NC) - Speed51 Battle at the Bridge - Outlaw Karts

Presenting Partner