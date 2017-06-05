Jeremy Wilder Captures First Career Malta Win

Malta, NY – It was a wild night at Albany-Saratoga Speedway on Friday night as in Jeremy Wilder, the youngster from Fort Plain, NY, drove to his first career Albany-Saratoga Modified win in the 35-lap main.

Using the top side of the speedway Wilder took the lead late in the event and never looked back. “The car was good on the top. The track was in our favor tonight” said an elated Wilder in victory lane.

On most nights Kenny Martin is known as “Krazy”. On this night he was known as “King” Kenny as in “King of Dirt” capturing the 30-lap “King of Dirt Pro Stock Series” event. After a back and forth battle amongst the top five finishers Luke Horning would settle for second with Robbie Speed, Rob Yetman and Brandon Emigh rounding out the top five. The win was Martin’s second of the season at “The Great Race Place”.

Dave Constantino drove to victory in the 25-lap “Sowle Trailer Repair (STR) Sportsman Series” feature, besting David Schilling, to take home his first win of the season at “The Great Race Place.”

James Meehan picked up his first win of the season in the 15-lap Limited Sportsman feature becoming the fourth different winner in that division in 2017.

Paul Mulrain held off Jimmy Duncan and Al Relyea to win his first feature of the year in the 20-lap Street Stock Feature. Mulrain became the fourth different winner of the season in the Street Stocks.

Will Ryan was the 4-Cylinder Single Cam winner with Steve Ryan taking home the victory in the 4-Cylinder Dual Cam Division.

This Friday night, June 9, will feature the “Mark Hughes Memorial Sportsman Event” along with the “Featherfoot Warrior Pro Stock Series” and all divisions in action.

Pit gates will open on Friday at 4 p.m. and the grandstand gate will open at 5 p.m.

Friday, June 02, 2017 – Malta, NY – NYSSCA Safety Night Modified Results (35 Laps) – 1) Jeremy Wilder, 2) Marc Johnson, 3) Matt Delorenzo, 4) Brett Hearn, 5) Keith Flach, 6) Ray Hoard, 7) Neil Stratton, 8) Kris Vernold, 9) Ronnie Johnson, 10) Ken Tremont Jr, 11) Pep Corradi, 12) Peter Britten, 13) Bodie Bellinger, 14) Elmo Reckner, 15) Bobby Hackel IV, 16) Brian Gleason, 17) Jeff Rockefeller, 18) Matt Depew, 19) Rich Ronca, 20) Jessey Mueller, 21) Don Ronca, 22) Jimmy Cottrell, 23) Demetrios Drellos, 24) Ricky Davis, 25) Travis Billington, 26) Floyd Billington, 27) Don Mattison, 28) Brian Whittemore, 29) C.G. Morey, 30) Justin Barber, 31) Craig Seeley, DNS) Cass Bennett

Sowle’s Trailer Repair Sportsman Results (25 Laps) – 1) Dave Constantino, 2) David Schilling, 3) Tim Hartman Jr, 4) Jamike Sowle, 5) Chris Johnson, 6) Rocky Warner, 7) Jeremy Pitts, 8) Connor Cleveland, 9) Christopher Ronca, 10) Jason Gray, 11) Cody Bleau, 12) Mike Coffey, 13) Robert Bublak, 14) Nick Fretto, 15) Josh Neal, 16) Dave Baranowski, 17) Hunter Bates, 18) Pat Jones, 19) Brian Pessalano, 20) Fred Proctor, 21) Scott Duell, 22) Jim Osgood, 23) Mike Ostrander, 24) Nick Lussier, 25) Jack Speshock, 26) Daryl Nutting, 27) Elliott Lussier, 28) Joe Orlando, 29) Jim Morgan, 30) Jason Reome, 31) Andrew Buff, 32) Jon Miller, 33) Dan Santabarbara, DNS) Jack Lehner

Limited Sportsman Results (15 Laps) – 1) James Meehan, 2) Scott Bennett Jr, 3) Jacob Volpi, 4) John Stowell, 5) Gary Derocher, 6) Mike Block, 7) Mike Parodi, 8) Bobby Gage, 9) Bryan Jones, 10) Paolo Pascarella, 11) Derek Bornt, 12) Justin Buff, 13) Ryan Heath, 14) Don Greco, 15) Jerard LeClair, 16) Rob Lanfear, 17) Stephen Kneer, 18) Colin Clow, 19) Jeff Jenkins, 20) Michael Wagner Fitzgerald, 21) Wesley Sutliff, 22) Bruce Loomis, 23) Steve Burch, 24) Bob Schmidt, DNS) Jim Mattison, DNS) Matt Rich

King of Dirt Pro Stock Results (30 Laps) – 1) Kenny Martin, 2) Luke Horning, 3) Robbie Speed, 4) Rob Yetman, 5) Brandon Emigh, 6) Nick Stone, 7) Dan Older, 8) Dave Depaulo, 9) Jason Casey, 10) Norm Loubier, 11) Jon Routhier, 12) Rich Crane, 13) Byron Wescott, 14) Kim Duell, 15) Jason Meltz, 16) Brandon Gray, 17) Dean Charbonneau, 18) Mike White, 19) Nick Arnold, 20) Chuck Dumblewski, 21) Ernie Greenier, 22) Dan Madigan 23) Devon Camenga, 24) Darryl Older, 25) Josh Rozelle, 26) David Emigh, 27) Jay Casey, 28) Chris Wemple, 29) Jay Fitzgerald, 30) Jeff Washburn, DNS) Walt Brownell, DNS) Todd Hoffman, DNS) Ivan Joslin, DNS) Yates Lansing, DNS) Sparky Reilly, DNS) Matt Roberts

Street Stock Results (20 Laps) – 1) Paul Mulrain, 2) Jim Duncan, 3) Al Relyea, 4) Joey Wilson, 5) David Cook, 6) Chase Aussicker, 7) Frank Monroe, 8) Jeff Meltz Sr, 9) Fred Harris, 10) Damon Anderson, 11) Matt Mosher, 12) John Filarecki, 13) Scott Lawrence, 14) David Pelis, 15) John Hayes, 16) Randy Miller, 17) Mark Burch, DNS) Joshua Reome, DNS) Pete Vila

4 Cyliner Single Cam Results – 1) Will Ryan, 2) Allana Jordan, 3) Johnny Bruno, 4) Tyler Burch, 5) Elmer Montville, 6) Colby Shepler, 7) Pat McSpirit, 8) Robert Garney

4 Cylinder Dual Cam Results – 1) Steve Ryan, 2) Ben Grant, 3) P.J. Bleau, 4) Jason Lang, 5) Jared Powell, 6) Jim Bleau, 7) Dave Mullineaux, 8) Josh Wood, 9) Wayne Russell

About Albany-Saratoga Speedway: Conveniently located at 2671 U.S. Route 9, Malta, NY 12020 the 4/10 mile dirt track is approximately one mile North of Exit 12 off I-87. Racing takes place every Friday night at 7 p.m. from mid-April to mid-September and features DIRTcar Modifieds (Big Block / Small Block combined), DIRTcar Sportsman, Limited Sportsman, DIRTcar Pro Stocks, Street Stocks and 4-Cylinders. “The Great Race Place” grandstand gate opens at 5 p.m.; pit gate opens at 4 p.m. The facility provides the ultimate fan-friendly location for motorsports entertainment including free parking and camping.

Albany-Saratoga Speedway Press Release. Photo Credit: Albany-Saratoga Speedway.

