JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Championship Chase Begins at Winchester

Salem, IN. — The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance will return to action this Sunday on the Famous High Banks of Winchester Speedway, located in Winchester, Indiana. The event will be part of the Labor Day Weekend World Stock Car Festival, one of the biggest stock car events held each year in Central Indiana. The weekend will feature exciting racing action from the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS, JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance, Winchester Modifieds, Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman, Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks, Vores Touring Compacts and Thunder Roadsters. Camping will be available all weekend and there will also be the annual Sunday night party in the pavilion featuring live music.

Sunday’s Winchester 100 Presented by JEGS.com will be the eighth race of the season for the crate late model series sanctioned by Champion Racing Association. Cole Williams won the series season opener on May 21st at Bristol Motor Speedway and the “Masters of the Pro’s” 144 at Lebanon I-44 Speedway on July 3rd. Jack Smith won the series second event of the season on June 17th at Salem Speedway. Rookie Carson Hocevar won on July 9th at Kil-Kare Raceway, becoming the youngest winner ever with the series, and won the series last event at Birch Run Speedway on August 18th. Michigan veteran racer Brian Campbell won on July 15th at Berlin Raceway. Local driver Kyle Hayden got his first ever CRA win at Auto City Speedway on August 5th.

The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will begin its Championship Chase on Sunday, this is the first year the series will crown its 2017 Champion using the Chase format. The eight drivers contending for the Owners and Driver’s Championships are Carson Hocevar and Jack Smith by their wins during the regular season and Jack Dossey III, Austin Kunert, Michael Clancy Jr., Hope Hornish, Thomas Woodin and Trever McCoy by their points to date. All eight of those drivers are currently entered for Sunday’s event, if for any reason, one of the above competitors does not make it to Winchester on Sunday, Thomas Hufferd, would then move up into the Chase. Hufferd is also entered for Sunday’s event.

Three time JEGS Tour Winchester winner Travis Braden is entered for Sunday’s event. The two time ARCA/CRA Super Series Champion and 2016 Winchester 400 winner has won three ARCA/CRA Super Series events so far this season.

Other CRA competitors entered for Sunday’s race include former JEGS Tour Winchester winner Corey Deuser, David Carter, Jordan Miller, Colin Nickolai, rookie Mandy Chick, and CRA Street Stock competitor Mason Keller, who is entered to make his JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour debut with Brandon Oakley Racing.

Fat Head Racing Development drivers Joe Graf Jr. from New Jersey and Eddie Fatscher from New York are both entered for Sunday’s event. Shady Bowl Speedway multi time Champion Josh Smith is entered to make his series debut on Sunday.

There will be an open practice for all divisions on Saturday, pits open at 10am, and rotating practice will go from 1pm until 5pm. There will be security at the track all weekend so teams can leave their equipment in the track. Pits open on Sunday at 8am, practice will begin at 10am with qualifying starting at 3pm. Racing action on Sunday will begin at 5pm and will include heat races for the Winchester Modifieds, CRA Late Model Sportsman, CRA Street Stocks, Thunder Roadsters and the Vores Touring Compacts. The Winchester 100 Presented by JEGS.com for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will be the first feature of the night and will be followed by a 20 lap feature for the Vores Touring Compacts. The traditional Sunday night party will begin after the racing is completed.

Pits open on Monday at 10am. The first of six feature events will start at 1pm with the 20 lap Thunder Roadsters feature, then the 40 lap CRA Late Model Sportsman feature, then the 100 lap ARCA/CRA Super Series feature, then the 40 lap Winchester Modifieds feature, then the 30 lap Vores Touring Compacts feature, with the 40 lap CRA Street Stocks feature ending the day.

