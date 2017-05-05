JEGS Tour to Open Season, Make Debut at Baer Field Sunday

Salem, IN – The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance is set to kick off its 2017 season with the Spring Breakout 100 on the half-mile track at the Baer Field Motorsports Park this Sunday. The event was originally scheduled last Sunday, but was postponed because of weather. This will be the first ever series event at Baer Field, which has hosted events for the other three CRA divisions in years past and again in 2017. This will be the seventh season of competition for the series whose last six point champions include Erik Jones in 2011, Daniel Hemric in 2012, Dan Leeck in 2014, 2015 Champion Driver Dalton Armstrong and 2015 Champion Car Owner Bill Burba, and Cody Coughlin in 2013 and 2016.

To date there are 30 cars entered for this weekend’s Spring Breakout 100, topped by Michigan racer Brian Campell, who won the April 22nd ARCA/CRA Super Series event at Toledo Speedway, his 22nd all-time victory with that series, tying him with Brian Ross for second in that series all time victories. Campbell has three JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour victories in his career, the last coming at Berlin Raceway in 2015.

Other top series contenders entered include second in 2016 points Austin Kunert, third in 2016 points and picking up his first series win Brandon Oakley, fifth in series points Phil Bozell and his father 12 time Kalamazoo Speedway Champion and 10th in 2016 points Andy Bozell, 2016 series Rookie of the Year and sixth in series points Jack Dossey III and 2016 Rookie runner up and seventh in series points Michael Clancy Jr.

Other top CRA racers entered include Jon Beach, Eric Lee, David Carter, Kyle Hayden, Brett Robinson, Jordan Miller, Jerry Andrews, Tom Woodin and Jay Sommers. 2015 series Driver Champion Dalton Armstrong is entered, he now competes full-time in the ARCA/CRA Super Series. Two ARCA/CRA Super Series veterans and past winners are entered including 2016 CRA Late Model Sportsman Champion Eddie Van Meter and Ft. Wayne’s own Terry Fisher Jr. Current ARCA/CRA Super Series Rookie points leader Josh Brock is entered to make his series debut Sunday. Former series winner Jason Dietsch is entered as he comes out of retirement to compete in this Sunday’sevent.

There is a good group of Howie Lettow Rookie of the Year Award Presented by VanDoorn Racing Development drivers entered including Carson Hocevar, who as a part-time competitor last season set the track record at the series event at Berlin Raceway, also fellow rookies Hope Hornish, Clarity Patton and 12 year old Harrison Hall.

Multi-time Columbus Motor Speedway Champion Donnie “Zero” Hill is entered to make his series debut on Sunday. Former Illiana Motor Speedway winner and Champion Anthony Danta is entered for car owner Lisa Trgovich. Clarksville, Tennessee racer Hunter Byrd is entered to make his first series points start after racing in the non-point SpeedFest 2016 event in Georgia.

Veteran Ft. Wayne competitor Tommy Cook is entered. Cook has raced in some series events in the past and was a former full-time competitor with the CRA Late Model Sportsman series. He has numerous late model wins at Baer Field. New Haven native James Krueger is entered, he made a couple of series starts at the end of the 2016 season.

The Spring Breakout 100 will be the only series point’s event in the Road to Bristol for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour. The driver winning the Spring Breakout 100 and finishing second will have guaranteed starting positions for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour 100 lap feature at Bristol Motor Speedway on May 21st. Also the first and second place teams in series owner points after the Spring Breakout 100 will have guaranteed starting positions for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour 100 lap feature at Bristol Motor Speedway.

There will be two, one hour open practice sessions for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour on Saturday, with pit gates opening at 11am, and practice set to begin at 1pm. On Sunday, pit gates open 7:30am, the series will have a 45 minute practice session at 10am, then another 30 minute session after a break. Qualifying will begin at 12;30pm, with the race program set to begin at 2pm. Also racing that day will be the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman in a 50 lap feature, plus the Baer Field Modifieds and Street Stocks.

More event and track information can be found at www.baerfieldmotorpark.com. More information on the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance is available at www.cra-racing.com.

