JEGS Master Cylinders & Power Brake Boosters Conversion Kits

May 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Ticker

Kit Includes:

  • 8″ Dual Chrome Power Brake Booster
  • Aluminum Chrome Flat Top Master Cylinder
  • Disc/ Disc Chrome Proportioning Valve
  • Left Mount Proportioning Valve Kit (2) 3/8″-24 For Front Brakes & (1) 9/16″-18 For Rear Brakes
  • Includes Valve bracket, Stainless Steel lines, & brake light warning switch, mounting hardware
  • Angle firewall brackets
  • Pedal rod extension & clevis

 

Please visit for further information:

http://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/631014/10002/-1 or

http://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/631019/10002/-1

 

JEGS meets the automotive needs of street, race, classic, muscle, truck, off-road & more! In addition to replacement parts & aftermarket accessories, you’ll find Extensive Selection, Unmatched Value, and Lifetime Support at JEGS High Performance… Family owned and operated since 1960.

