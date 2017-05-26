JEGS Master Cylinders & Power Brake Boosters Conversion Kits
Kit Includes:
- 8″ Dual Chrome Power Brake Booster
- Aluminum Chrome Flat Top Master Cylinder
- Disc/ Disc Chrome Proportioning Valve
- Left Mount Proportioning Valve Kit (2) 3/8″-24 For Front Brakes & (1) 9/16″-18 For Rear Brakes
- Includes Valve bracket, Stainless Steel lines, & brake light warning switch, mounting hardware
- Angle firewall brackets
- Pedal rod extension & clevis
Please visit for further information:
http://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/631014/10002/-1 or
http://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/631019/10002/-1
JEGS meets the automotive needs of street, race, classic, muscle, truck, off-road & more! In addition to replacement parts & aftermarket accessories, you’ll find Extensive Selection, Unmatched Value, and Lifetime Support at JEGS High Performance… Family owned and operated since 1960.
