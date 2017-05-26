JEGS Master Cylinders & Power Brake Boosters Conversion Kits

Kit Includes:

8″ Dual Chrome Power Brake Booster

Aluminum Chrome Flat Top Master Cylinder

Disc/ Disc Chrome Proportioning Valve

Left Mount Proportioning Valve Kit (2) 3/8″-24 For Front Brakes & (1) 9/16″-18 For Rear Brakes

Includes Valve bracket, Stainless Steel lines, & brake light warning switch, mounting hardware

Angle firewall brackets

Pedal rod extension & clevis

Please visit for further information:

http://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/631014/10002/-1 or

http://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/631019/10002/-1

