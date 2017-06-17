LOG IN
JEGS Electric Water Pump for Chevy LS 50 GPM Black

June 17, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Ticker

JEGS Water pump

CNC-machined from billet aluminum, this pump has a unique design that outflows any other in its price range. A serious high performance race pump that can perform continuously on the street. Fits all LS motors except LS9

 

Features:

  • Heavy-duty electric dual voltage epoxy coated motor adapts to 12-volt and 16-volt systems
  • Billet aluminum 6061 impeller is anodized to resist corrosion
  • Stainless steel motor shaft, jacketed seal, and fasteners
  • Carbon ceramic mechanical seal
  • Machined with O-rings for tight block sealing
  • Draws only 6 Amps

 

Please visit for further information:

 

http://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/50917/10002/-1

 

JEGS meets the automotive needs of street, race, classic, muscle, truck, off-road & more! In addition to replacement parts & aftermarket accessories, you’ll find Extensive Selection, Unmatched Value, and Lifetime Support at JEGS High Performance… Family owned and operated since 1960. MADE IN USA

