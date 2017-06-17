JEGS Electric Water Pump for Chevy LS 50 GPM Black

CNC-machined from billet aluminum, this pump has a unique design that outflows any other in its price range. A serious high performance race pump that can perform continuously on the street. Fits all LS motors except LS9

Features:

Heavy-duty electric dual voltage epoxy coated motor adapts to 12-volt and 16-volt systems

Billet aluminum 6061 impeller is anodized to resist corrosion

Stainless steel motor shaft, jacketed seal, and fasteners

Carbon ceramic mechanical seal

Machined with O-rings for tight block sealing

Draws only 6 Amps

Please visit for further information:

http://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/50917/10002/-1

