JEGS Electric Water Pump for Chevy LS 50 GPM Black
CNC-machined from billet aluminum, this pump has a unique design that outflows any other in its price range. A serious high performance race pump that can perform continuously on the street. Fits all LS motors except LS9
Features:
- Heavy-duty electric dual voltage epoxy coated motor adapts to 12-volt and 16-volt systems
- Billet aluminum 6061 impeller is anodized to resist corrosion
- Stainless steel motor shaft, jacketed seal, and fasteners
- Carbon ceramic mechanical seal
- Machined with O-rings for tight block sealing
- Draws only 6 Amps
Please visit for further information:
http://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/50917/10002/-1
JEGS meets the automotive needs of street, race, classic, muscle, truck, off-road & more! In addition to replacement parts & aftermarket accessories, you’ll find Extensive Selection, Unmatched Value, and Lifetime Support at JEGS High Performance… Family owned and operated since 1960. MADE IN USA
Related Posts
« Bicknell Scores First Win of Season at Ransomville Trackside Now: ARCA Midwest Tour at Gateway (IL) »