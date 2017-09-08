JEGS Camshaft Bearing Installation Tool for Small Block Chevy

Camshaft bearing installation is a breeze with JEGS handy installation tool. JEGS Camshaft Bearing Installation Tool removes and installs camshaft bearings without scarring or scratching. It is the ideal tool to have when working on camshaft bearings. Specially made for use with Small Block Chevrolet engines, the shaft is constructed out of steel while the pilot and driver are aluminum. Remove worn camshaft bearings and install new ones easily with help from JEGS.

Features:

Remove and install camshaft bearings without scarring or scratching

Made for Small Block Chevrolet engines

24-5/8″ long steel shaft

Aluminum pilot & driver

