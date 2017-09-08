LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
JEGS copy

JEGS Camshaft Bearing Installation Tool for Small Block Chevy

September 8, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Ticker

Camshaft bearing installation is a breeze with JEGS handy installation tool. JEGS Camshaft Bearing Installation Tool removes and installs camshaft bearings without scarring or scratching. It is the ideal tool to have when working on camshaft bearings. Specially made for use with Small Block Chevrolet engines, the shaft is constructed out of steel while the pilot and driver are aluminum. Remove worn camshaft bearings and install new ones easily with help from JEGS.

 

jegs camshaft bearing installation toolFeatures:

  • Remove and install camshaft bearings without scarring or scratching
  • Made for Small Block Chevrolet engines
  • 24-5/8″ long steel shaft
  • Aluminum pilot & driver

 

Please visit for further information: http://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/805980/10002/-1

 

JEGS meets the automotive needs of street, race, classic, muscle, truck, off-road & more! In addition to replacement parts & aftermarket accessories, you’ll find Extensive Selection, Unmatched Value, and Lifetime Support at JEGS High Performance… Family owned and operated since 1960.

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 9-10: Montgomery Motor Speedway (AL) - Alabama 200 - Pro Late Models

  • September 9: Star Speedway (NH) - Star Classic - ISMA & GS Pro Stocks

  • September 9: Owosso Speedway (MI) - JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour

  • September 9: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) - Modified Touring Series

  • September 10: Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) - Wade Decker Memorial - Dirt Modifieds

Presenting Partner