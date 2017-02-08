It’s Showtime for Eric Mauriello & Jimmy Blewett in 2017

Two of Wall Stadium Speedway’s best Modified drivers will be teaming up for the 2017 season. Jimmy “Showtime” Blewett and Eric Mauriello will take on the rest of New Jersey’s best beginning at the season opener on April 22.

Blewett will pilot the No. 19 Wall Modified and Mauriello will pilot the No. 09 Wall Modified. As of now, Mauriello will be behind the wheel for a total of eight races at Wall, including the Turkey Derby in November.

“We decided (over the winter) to purchase a new car from Ken Barry and his father (Art) at Spafco Race Chassis, which would would give us two cars,” Blewett told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “After we bought it we heard Eric was going to be without a ride, so with him being a longtime friend and great competitor, we decided to see if he was available to run a second car for us on a part-time schedule.

“We feel Eric is a perfect fit to our team and can only help us better our program by being able to test with a second car. But, none of this would be possible without Grandpop Blewett, our crew chief Rob Ormsbee and our engine builder Tom Martino.”

Both cars will feature Starrett colors on them this year with additional sponsorship coming from A.W. Meyers, Pete and Eldas Carmeins Pizzeria, Atlantic Sprinkler Corp, Woody’s Roadside Tavern and Mike’s Performance. Blewett also said he’s planning on running four to six NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races in the family owned No. 76 car with help from Starrett as well.

Mauriello, the 2014 Turkey Derby Tour-type Modified winner, said he and Blewett started discussing the possibility of racing together at the start of the 2016 season. Nothing happened last year because Mauriello continued to race the No. 14 machine for Dick Barney, but Mauriello said discussions really started to heat up in November at last year’s Turkey Derby.

“Right around Turkey Derby he asked me again if I’d have a ride for this year and I knew right around then that Turkey Derby was going to be my last race (for Barney),” Mauriello explained. “Up until Monday I didn’t really know what was going to go on this year. I went to Jimmy’s shop and talked to him, Rob Ormsbee and Tom Martino. We all came together and put a deal

together for this year.”

Mauriello said he’s confident that he can pick up multiple wins for Blewett in 2017, even with running just a limited schedule.

“I think we have a good chance to win all of them,” he said. “I think we have really good equipment, great guys and great backing with sponsors and people that come to the track every week. Even though I’m only running a short schedule I think have a good chance to get a win or two or three. I think we have a really good chance to succeed.”

Blewett and Mauriello will take to the high banks of New Jersey’s Wall Stadium Speedway for the first time in 2017 on Saturday, April 22.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Daryl Canfield/Speed51.com

