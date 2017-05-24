LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Riverhead Raceway is the only asphalt circle track on Long Island. (Mario Fiore photo)

Islip 300 Means the World to Longtime Riverhead Announcer

May 24, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

One of the biggest recent announcements in asphalt Modified racing in the Northeast came during the offseason when Riverhead Raceway unveiled their plans to bring back the Islip 300. For those too young to young to remember, Islip Speedway was a 1/5-mile oval on Long Island that ran Modifieds as its premier division, and also played host to NASCAR Grand National Series races as well.  The track closed in 1984 and was eventually torn down and a cookie factory was put in its place.

 

Now the Islip 300 is returning as a NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modified race at Riverhead Raceway, the last remaining race track on Long Island.

 

300x250 Riverhead 2017.05.27 Islip 300“The 300 has all the making of a very special race Saturday,” said Bob Finan, the longtime announcer at Riverhead Raceway.  “Heck, I go back to when Lou Lazzaro won the All Star 300 at Islip in a blue Pinto 93 out of New Hampshire. I’m hoping a new tradition will be born with the Islip 300.”

 

Finan has announced at Islip and has been the voice of Riverhead Raceway since 1985. He will be on the call for Saturday’s race as well.  He said being able to call this race means “the world” to him.

 

“I have done some big races over the years and they are all special but this one has me pumped up.”

 

Richard Petty, Bobby Allison and Richie Evans have all won 300-lap races at Islip. Now drivers like Shawn Solomito, Tom Rogers Jr., Howie Brode and Kyle Soper have the chance to add their names to a historic list of 300-lap race winners on Long Island. And, the race will pay out a nice $7,000 to the winner as well.

 

The local drivers will also have to deal with a few NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour invaders like Justin Bonsignore, Eric Goodale and Ryan Preece who are hoping to take that $7,000 check for themselves.

 

For Long Island race fans, especially those that miss the “Good ole days,” this will be the race of the year.

 

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Mario Fiore photo

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 19-21: Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) - Short Track U.S. Nationals - SLM, PLM, LMSC & More

  • May 20: Riverhead Raceway(NY) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • May 20: State Park Speedway (WI) - ARCA Midwest Tour - Super Late Models

  • May 20: Autodrome Montmagny (QC) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner