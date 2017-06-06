LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Other Cars-Salem-Hudson-VL-2017

Hudson Stops Bridesmaid Streak with Win at Salem Speedway

June 6, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - Midwest

Salem, IN – Owensboro, Kentucky native Brett Hudson was tired of being the bridesmaid after three straight second place finishes in the last three Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks Powered by JEGS events this season, Hudson shook off that status by winning Sunday’s Casey’s Homemade Pizza 50 on the High Banks of Salem Speedway. The event was the first ever series point’s event at Salem Speedway as part of the inaugural Casey’s General Store GAS/CRA Challenge.

Shawn Smith took advantage of his pole starting position after Allstar Performance Fast Qualifier Chuck Barnes Jr. drew a six for the events invert, with Josh Brading close behind in second. Hudson quickly made his way to the front from his fourth place starting position to close on Smith and start challenging for the lead. Hudson powered by Smith to grab the lead on lap 15, going on to get the win in the event that went green to checker.

“It feels good to finally get to victory lane this season!” remarked Hudson. “We’ve had good runs but couldn’t get the win with CRA this season, today we got it. I really like racing here at Salem. I have to thank my crew for all their hard work to help get us to victory lane!”

With the win Hudson moves into the series point’s lead and joins Chuck Barnes Jr. and Josh Poore as drivers locked into the new CRA Chase Championship format if they compete in at least 75% of the races leading up to the final four Chase events, to crown the 2017 series Champion.

Three time 2017 series winner Barnes Jr. finished in second right behind Hudson in the race, but was disqualified after failing post-race tech. Fellow Owensboro native Blake Hillard finished in second, Jason Thompson finished in third, Smith finished in fourth with Brading in fifth.

Skeeter Crum won the Caseystogo.com 50 for the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks. The top four finishers from each of the series 50 lap point events then redrew for their starting positions for the non-points Casey’s General Store CRA/GAS Challenge 50. Shawn Smith got to start on the pole for that event after Crum failed to make the starting line up with overheating issues after his win. Smith again took the early lead, but Hillard came from his seventh place starting position to grab the lead on lap eight and would cruise to a half track win over Hudson and was crowned the inaugural Casey’s General Store GAS/CRA Challenge Champion. David Bayens was third, Brading was fourth with Smith in fifth place.

The next Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks event will be the second leg of the CRA Street Stock Four Crown series on Saturday, June 17th at Anderson Speedway. That event will be 200 laps and pay $3000 to win. For more information on all the CRA series go to www.cra-racing.com.

CRA Racing Press Release. Photo Credit: CRA Racing

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 10: Anderson Speedway (SC) - Southern Super Series & CARS Tour - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Modified Touring Series - Tour-type Modifieds

  • June 11: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 11: Thunder Road (VT) - Merchants Bank 150 - American-Canadian Tour

Presenting Partner