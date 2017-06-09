Houston Motorsports Park Revived as Only Running Asphalt Short Track in Texas

With the short track racing scene dwindling in the Texas area, local racers were thrilled to hear the revival of the paved oval at Houston Motorsports Park. After closing at the end of the 2015 race season the track is now under new management and will be hosting two races this season with the hopes of a full schedule in 2018.

“Texas is a really big state and we have a lot of racers from around here that are traveling over 500 miles to be able to race on the weekends,” promoter Raymond Delahoussaye told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “We are excited to be able to give these racers a place to race again in the state of Texas.”

A series of practice dates have been scheduled with two already in the books. Three more are scheduled for June 24th and 25th, August 29th and 30th, and September 16th and 17th.

These practice sessions are leading up to the feature events which will be held on July 8th and October 7th. The classes included in these two events are the Pro Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Pro Trucks, and Outlaw Super Stocks as well as two other support series to be determined based on the car count.

Delahoussaye, who is a racer himself, was determined to bring back short track racing to Texas after Central Texas Speedway in Kyle, TX closed at the end of 2016. So Delahoussaye and some other fellow friends and racers came up with the idea of leasing out Houston Motorsports Park to host their own events and give the drivers a place to come race- even if it was only for two events.

Delahoussaye approached the Baker Family, who owns the track, about the idea.

“They said the only way they could entertain the idea is if someone leased the track for those two events. So that’s what I did. “

Tremendous support was received at the test sessions so far leading up to the event and Delahoussaye and his crew are optimistic about the possibilities of the upcoming races.

“All of our support classes are pre-entered and pre-paid so they are basically chomping at the bit just waiting to get on track. We made sure that we were going to make the comeback of the track a good one and have supplied a pretty good purse for all out divisions.”

The first race to be held at Houston Motorsports Park is the Liberty Bell 200 on July 8th. They recently released the purse payout for the event and the Pro Late Model feature boasts a $4,000 check to the winner. The other divisions are not far behind with the Modified’s paying $3,000, and both the Pro Trucks and Super Stocks paying $1,000.

For more information on the re-opening of Houston Motorsports Park, practices, or the upcoming races fans and drivers can visit www.houstonmotorsportspark.com or contact them on the HMP Oval Track Racers page on Facebook.

