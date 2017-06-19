Hossfeld Wins Joe Reilly Sportsman Summer Slam 75 at Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. – Chuck Hossfeld of Ransomville, N.Y. won the Joe Reilly Sportsman Summer Slam 75 at Lancaster National Speedway on Saturday night. It was Hossfeld’s second Sunoco Sportsman win of the season.

In other X-Press Signs Stock Car Series racing action, Rich Sharpe of Lancaster won his fourth Advance Auto Parts Street Stock feature of the season. Jason Anasiewicz of Lancaster picked up his third win of the year in the Roaming Buffalo 4-Cylinders. Andy Nye of Lancaster won the 20-lap NYPA TQ Midget feature.

The Joe Reilly Sportsman Summer Slam 75 is the most prestigious regular season event for Lancaster’s Sunoco Sportsman division. A field of 24 cars took the opening green flag with Neal Dietz, Jr. and Jake Lyon trading the lead during the opening laps.

Hossfeld started seventh, but he quickly worked his way to the front of the field. On lap 8, Hossfeld was able to take the lead from Dietz on a restart.

Kevin Miller eventually moved into second and looked like he was going to challenge Hossfeld, but mechanical issue sidelined him on lap 15.

Hossfeld dominated the race after that point. A long green flag run allowed him to lap cars up to sixth place.

Shawn Nye battled through some early race issues to come back through the field. He managed to work his way all the way back to the runner-up position. Nye got a chance at Hossfeld on a final green-white-checkered attempt, but the “Hotshoe” held strong to pick up the victory.

Nye finished second for his third-straight top two finish. Scott Wylie, Andy Lewis and Mark Pennell rounded out the top five and were the only other cars remaining on the lead lap by race’s end.

In the Advance Auto Parts Street Stocks, Rich Sharpe picked his way through the field after starting ninth. He caught race leader Mark Hoch late in the race and passed him in turn 2 take control of the race. Sharpe cruised the rest of the way for his fourth victory of 2017. Hoch finished second, followed by Keith Flanigan, Dave Wilson, Tommy Wentland and John Carlson.

Dave Anasiewicz returned to Roaming Buffalo 4-Cylinder victory lane for the first time since April as he led 23 of 25 laps. Anasiewicz passed pole sitter Joe Brunka on lap two and never looked back. Teammates Dan Dressel and Bobby Woch finished second and third, respectively. Dave and Joe Brunka rounded out the top five.

In the NYPA TQ Midgets, Andy Nye led all 20 laps to win the feature. The race got off to a slow start after a spin by Kevin Wilson on the initial start, but the rest of the race ran caution free. Bobby Holmes came from ninth to second place, but couldn’t reel in Nye. Erik Musto, Kyle Hutchinson and Brandon Zavarella rounded out the top five.

Lancaster National Speedway will be off next weekend as the facility plays host to the Niagara Swap Meet & Car Show. Vendors from across the country will be on hand all weekend, plus the Clutch Artists will be hosting a car show. The next X-Press Signs Stock Car event will be Thursday, June 29 for the third annual Ol’ Boy Cup 60 Bill Colton Memorial race for the Race of Champions Modified Series. Racing starts at 7 p.m.

About Lancaster National Speedway & Dragway: Founded in 1959, Lancaster National Speedway and Dragway, WNY’s Premier Motorsports and Event Facility, is a multi-use facility located on 77 acres just outside of metropolitan Buffalo, N.Y. The facility features a 1/8-mile drag strip, a 1/2-mile oval track and hosts several non-motorsports events such as car shows and concerts. For the latest information on Lancaster National Speedway & Dragway check out our website www.lancasternationalspeedway.com. Additional information for racers and fans can be found on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LancasterSpeedway) and on Twitter (@LancasterSpdwy).

RESULTS

SUNOCO SPORTSMAN

Heat Winners: Owen Bednasz, Tony Carbone, Neal Deitz, Jr.

Joe Reilly Summer Slam 75: CHUCK HOSSFELD, Shawn Nye, Scott Wylie, Andy Lewis, Mark Pennell, Owen Bednasz, Jake Vernon, Kevin Lewis, Mike Ramos, Matt Druar, Tim Nies, Jayme Thompson, Dave Kozlowski, Damon Frutchey, Tony Carbone, John Barber, Mike Rogers, Sherri Hogan, Kevin Miller, Jake Lyon, Neal Dietz, Jr., Sam Fullone, Justin Demelo, Rusty Smith

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS STREET STOCKS

Heat Winners: Keith Flanigan, Mark Hoch, Rich Sharpe

Feature: RICH SHARPE, Mark Hoch, Keith Flanigan, Dave Wilson, Tommy Wentland, John Carlson, Jarrod Brown, Max Northem, Ken Maltby, Mike Dalfonso, Jr., Andy Cryan, Jerry Kosmowski, Trevor Pettit, Garrett Cleversley, Chris Handley, Frank Prell, Rich Pocobello, Tom Northem, Jimmy Pierce, Rick Johnson DNS: Gino Pinto

ROAMING BUFFALO 4-CYLINDERS

Heat Winners: Bobby Woch, Jason Anasiewicz

Feature: JASON ANASIEWICZ, Dan Dressel, Bobby Woch, Dave Brunka, Joe Brunka, Dave Milbrand, Jr., Chris Bugenhagen, Chris Pennell, Chris Merkel, Casey Pew

NYPA TQ MIDGETS

Heat Winners: Bobby Holmes, Vinny Christiano, Jr.

Feature: ANDY NYE, Bobby Holmes, Erik Musto, Kyle Hutchinson, Brandon Zavarella, Vinny Christiano, Jr., Mark Schulz, Tony Patrea, Sean McNamara, Charlie DiRosa, Vinny Christiano III, Jim Musto, Jamie Pew, Jeremy Conklin, Kevin Wilson DNS: Dave Wollaber

Lancaster National Speedway Press Release. Photo Credit: Lancaster National Speedway

