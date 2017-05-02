LOG IN
SLM - Bristol - Cole Williams - Test Day - 4-29-17

Hoosier Updates Tires for Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol

May 2, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Short Track US Nationals, Top Stories

After close evaluation and extensive testing, Hoosier Racing Tire will change the required left side tire to an F-55 for the U.S. Short Track Nationals. The F56* on the right side will remain the same. The F-55 will be replacing the F-45. The series includes 300x250 Bristol Early BirdSuper Late Models, JEGS, Pro Late Models and Late Model Stocks.

 

The decision was made due to high heat track conditions. With safety being the top priority it was agreed upon to run a tire that has similar construction to the F-45 with a compound that will run cooler.

 

This tire combination will take effect during testing beginning on May 13th in preparation for the race starting May 19th.

 

-Hoosier Racing Tire Press Release.  Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

