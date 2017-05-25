Hoosier Hundred at Indiana State Fairgrounds Postponed

Thursday night’s “Hoosier Hundred” at the Indiana State Fairgrounds has been postponed due to overnight heavy rain that left the track far too wet for the 100 lap event.

Track Enterprises and USAC officials waited for the track to come around after continuous precipitation overnight and into the morning hours saturated the Indy Mile racing surface. But the surface was unable to withstand the showers, giving officials no choice but to put a halt to tonight’sracing activities.

Track Enterprises and USAC are currently discussing a makeup date for the 63rd running of the “Hoosier Hundred” featuring the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series presented by TRAXXAS. Stay tuned to http://www.usacracing.com/ and its social media networks for further announcements.

The “Week of Indy” continues Friday night, May 26, at Lucas Oil Raceway with the Silver Crown Series’ “Carb Night Classic.” The 100-lap event will be the first of two appearances by the Silver Crown cars at LOR in 2017.

Spectator gates for Friday night’s “Carb Night Classic” at Lucas Oil Raceway open at 2:45pm, hot laps at 4pm, ProSource Qualifying at 5:30, with racing set to begin at 6:30pm.

Additionally, the postponed “Tony Hulman Classic” USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car event has been rescheduled for Friday, June 23 at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track.

For more information on all the “Week of Indy” events, please visit http://www.usacracing.com/ or http://www.trackenterprises.com/.

-Track Enterprises Press Release. Photo credit: Track Enterprises

Related Posts

« Short Track Super Series Diamond State 50 Postponed