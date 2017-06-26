LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
img_594f30ffd01eb

Home Track Advantage Pays Off for Riggs at Orange County

June 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Stock Cars, Top Stories

The CARS Late Model Stock Tour took to Orange County Speedway Saturday night and rookie Layne Riggs showed that though he may be the youngest in the field, he had veteran-like experience at the Rougemont, North Carolina short track.

 

After a late green flag start due to a rain delay, Riggs started on the front row as the field was set on final practice times. The green flag dropped and 150 laps later Layne Riggs parked it in victory lane in front of his hometown crowd.

 

Open Wheel Wednesday Slider“It’s awesome to win here at Orange County and have everyone here supporting me who has watched me grow up racing here,” Riggs told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

 

The race only had two cautions early on and much of the race’s second half went green. Riggs proved he had the attrition and moves to stay out front and impressed the likes of fellow podium finishers Deac McCaskill and Josh Berry.

 

“We really didn’t have the car I thought we had,” third-place finisher Josh Berry said. “Layne had a great car though and we really didn’t have anything for him.”

 

McCaskill and Berry put on a great battle behind the young driver for the runner-up position. After the race, McCaskill shared the same thoughts as Berry about Riggs.

 

“Layne really impressed me, McCaskill said. “He continued to hit his marks every single lap and just walked away and we didn’t have anything for him at the end of the race, but we will take a runner-up finish.”

 

For Riggs, it was an emotional win to get to find victory lane for the second time this season, but this time in front of his friends and family. He beat the best of the best in Late Model Stock Car racing and proved he will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

 

“Racing with Deac and Josh is great because I grew up watching them and have a lot of respect for them and to get to battle with them and learn from them each race is awesome,” Riggs stated.

 

The next race for the CARS Tour is at Tri-County Motor Speedway, July 8, in Hudson, North Carolina.

 

Fans can relive the action of both the LMSC and SLM features at Orange County Speedway on Speed51.com’s Trackside Now by clicking here.

 

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

LMSC Results:

Pos # Driver
1 99 Layne Riggs
2 08 Deac McCaskill
3 88B Josh Berry
4 1M Craig Moore
5 8A Anthony Alfredo
6 81 Jared Fryar
7 74 Ronald Hill
8 28 Chris Hudspeth
9 2 Myatt Snider
10 98 Stefan Parsons
11 44 Justin Johnson
12 18 Evan Swilling
13 06D Terry Dease
14 32 Brandon Grosso
15 88 Chris Davis
16 42 Tommy Lemons, Jr.
17 39 Grayson Massey

 

 

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 28: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Open Wheel Wednesday - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • June 29: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Clyde Hart Memorial 100 - Super Late Models

  • June 29: Lancaster Nat'l Speedway (NY) - Ol' Boy Cup 60 - RoC Modifieds

  • June 30: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Allen Turner Pro Late Model 100

  • July 1: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NE Short Track Showdown - GSPSS, VMRS, Street Stocks & NEMST

Presenting Partner