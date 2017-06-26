Home Track Advantage Pays Off for Riggs at Orange County

The CARS Late Model Stock Tour took to Orange County Speedway Saturday night and rookie Layne Riggs showed that though he may be the youngest in the field, he had veteran-like experience at the Rougemont, North Carolina short track.

After a late green flag start due to a rain delay, Riggs started on the front row as the field was set on final practice times. The green flag dropped and 150 laps later Layne Riggs parked it in victory lane in front of his hometown crowd.

“It’s awesome to win here at Orange County and have everyone here supporting me who has watched me grow up racing here,” Riggs told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

The race only had two cautions early on and much of the race’s second half went green. Riggs proved he had the attrition and moves to stay out front and impressed the likes of fellow podium finishers Deac McCaskill and Josh Berry.

“We really didn’t have the car I thought we had,” third-place finisher Josh Berry said. “Layne had a great car though and we really didn’t have anything for him.”

McCaskill and Berry put on a great battle behind the young driver for the runner-up position. After the race, McCaskill shared the same thoughts as Berry about Riggs.

“Layne really impressed me, McCaskill said. “He continued to hit his marks every single lap and just walked away and we didn’t have anything for him at the end of the race, but we will take a runner-up finish.”

For Riggs, it was an emotional win to get to find victory lane for the second time this season, but this time in front of his friends and family. He beat the best of the best in Late Model Stock Car racing and proved he will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

“Racing with Deac and Josh is great because I grew up watching them and have a lot of respect for them and to get to battle with them and learn from them each race is awesome,” Riggs stated.

The next race for the CARS Tour is at Tri-County Motor Speedway, July 8, in Hudson, North Carolina.

Fans can relive the action of both the LMSC and SLM features at Orange County Speedway on Speed51.com’s Trackside Now by clicking here.

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

LMSC Results:

Pos # Driver 1 99 Layne Riggs 2 08 Deac McCaskill 3 88B Josh Berry 4 1M Craig Moore 5 8A Anthony Alfredo 6 81 Jared Fryar 7 74 Ronald Hill 8 28 Chris Hudspeth 9 2 Myatt Snider 10 98 Stefan Parsons 11 44 Justin Johnson 12 18 Evan Swilling 13 06D Terry Dease 14 32 Brandon Grosso 15 88 Chris Davis 16 42 Tommy Lemons, Jr. 17 39 Grayson Massey

Related Posts

« Darling Scores First Career GSPSS Victory in Seekonk 100 Coby Looks to add to Open Wheel Wednesday Win Tally »