Holly Shelton Goes Back to Outlaw Kart Roots for Speed51 Open

With $5,151 up for grabs in an Outlaw Kart race, many drivers from all over the country are making the trip to Salisbury, North Carolina to battle it out at Millbridge Speedway in the QRC Speed51 Open.

Though she now calls Columbus, Indiana home, California native Holly Shelton will be one of the many original west coasters making the trip to the tiny dirt track in North Carolina next week. But unlike many others, this is Shelton’s first trip to Millbridge.

“This will be my first. I haven’t ever run Millbridge or anything (like it),” Shelton told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Shelton has been seeking out any advice she can get going into the race, and now she has found the help of someone with some his fair share of laps around Millbridge.

“I have talked to a few people, Jimmy Elledge mainly. He gave me a few hints at set ups and basically told me just go in there and run it wide open on the wall and try that and see how that goes.”

Shelton will be running for Gary Yannazzo who is also based out of California and helps her when she makes the trip home to race the outlaw karts.

“He has a swimming pool company out in California and he helps on my outlaw kart out there and he wants me to run his kart.”

With running full time in open-wheel USAC midgets, Shelton has a full-schedule planned for the 2017 season, but has managed to squeeze in some outlaw races in preparation for the Speed51 Open.

“I ran a couple races at Red Bluff in Greg’s car and they went all right,” Shelton said. “I wasn’t too happy with it so he built a brand new kart for this race. Then I also ran my own kart at Cycleland two months ago and we won that.”

With plenty of competition expected at the race, many of those are familiar faces that Shelton competes against on a regular basis. But being at a disadvantage with no track time, Shelton has set her expectations accordingly.

“There are a lot of people coming from the west coast. Tanner Thorson will be there, Logan Seavey, they’re probably the toughest. Then of course you have all the locals out in North Carolina. Honestly if I just make the show the first time there I will be happy with it. “

The QRC Speed51 Open kicks off Tuesday May 23rd with the feature event on May 24th. Speed51.com will be there with a live pay-per-view broadcast for all the west coast fans who can’t make the trip to Millbridge Speedway. Fans can purchase their pay-per-view package by clicking here.

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @HannahNewhouse

-Photo Credit: Brendon Bauman Photo

