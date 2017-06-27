Holiday Weekend Border Battles for RoC Dirt Sportsman

Buffalo, NY – Over the course of the Independence Day holiday weekend, Race of Champions 602 Dirt Sportsman Modified Series racers will have the opportunity to take a short drive in either direction of downtown Buffalo, New York and compete in two $1,000-to-win races. The doubleheader weekend will fill racers plates and fans will be able to enjoy a holiday weekend jam packed with exciting racing.

The Series makes its first stop at Freedom Motorsports Park near Arcade, New York, as the track runs the “Sahlen’s Night 30” to kick off the Independence Day Weekend celebrations with a big night of racing. The Series picks up again on Sunday with a Canada Day spectacular on July 2 at the New Humberstone Speedway in Port Colborne, Ontario with the “Canada Day 50” in Memory of Harry Sonnenberg.

Each track presents racers with a unique set of challenges along with $1,000-to-win on the line to win each night. Last season Brad Rouse of St. Catharines, Ontario and Chad Chevalier of Port Colborne, Ontario, captured victories at Freedom, while Cody McPherson of St. Catharines, Ontario took home the win in the Series first event at Humberstone.

“This is an exciting series and a lot of fun,” stated Brad Rouse, who is the defending Series champion. “We have a bunch of great racers to compete with and it goes back and forth. Freedom and Humberstone offer some unique challenges and we will all be up for them when the green flag drops. We are looking forward to getting things going and having an exciting Series. Hopefully, we can put it all together again and repeat as champions.”

Freedom Motorsports Park begins racing at 7:30 pm on Friday, June 30. Humberstone Speedway swings into action at 6:30 pm on Sunday, July 2.

Where: Freedom Motorsports Park

When: Friday, June 30, 2017. Grandstands open at 5:30 pm. Racing at 7:30 pm

Directions: The track is located is just South of Arcade and East of Route 16 at 11099 Marble Springs Rd, Delevan, NY

What: The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series fueled by Sunoco, Sahlen’s Night 30

More Information: www.freedommotorsportspark.com (716-725-5464) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

Where: New Humberstone Speedway

When: Sunday, July 2, 2017. Grandstands open at 4:30 pm. Racing at 6:30 pm

Directions: The track is located is just a short drive from Niagara Falls and St. Catherines, Ontario as well as just 20-miles from downtown Buffalo and the Peace Bridge at 1716 HWY 3 in Port Colborne, Ontario.

What: The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series fueled by Sunoco Canada Day 50 in Memory of Harry Sonnenberg

More Information: www.humberstonespeedway.com (905-834-4002) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The 67th annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2017 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

Race of Champions Modified Series Press Release. Photo Credit: Alex and Helen Bruce

