Hirschman, Preece Battle for North South Shooutout Victory

“Big Money” Matt Hirschman completed a $13,000 weekend at Concord Speedway (N.C.), winning the 125-lap Tour Modified feature at the North South Shootout.

Hirschman took the lead from Ryan Preece with 12 laps to go in the $10,000-to-win feature, scoring his sixth victory in the event.

“Once I got clear into second, I noticed right away I was able to gain on [Preece],” said Hirschman in victory lane. “By the lane choices on the restart, he was able to get ahead of me. Once I got to him, I saw where I was stronger to get underneath him and hold the throttle down the backstretch.”

Ryan Preece took the lead from Bobby Measmer, Jr. on a lap 106 restart. Just 14 laps prior, Preece had fitted fresh rear tires to his machine under caution, allowing him to quickly carve his way through the field.

“With fresh tires late, my money is usually on Ryan Preece,” Hirschman said. “He’s such a good driver. With a tire advantage at the end, I thought he would be tough to beat.

“It was a good clean race,” Hirschman added. “Me and Ryan have had a couple of them. He got me earlier this year at a race at Oswego, and we got one back on him. Ryan is as good as anyone in these things.”

Preece believed he had the perfect strategy to win the race, but an adjustment during that final pit stop made the difference between winning and a runner-up finish.

“Just one little adjustment, that’s all it takes. We had such a good car all day,” Preece said. “I thought our strategy was pretty good. We got by Matt, but we made a change based on how the race was going, and I should have left it alone. Am I happy with second? Not really. But we’ve got a fast race car.”

Measmer, Jr. capped off a roller-coaster weekend with a third-place finish. After crashing his primary car in an incident during last night’s Ted Christopher Dash for Cash, Measmer climbed into the car originally entered for Danny Bohn this weekend by Phil Stefanelli Racing. With just 20 minutes of practice on race day, Measmer drove from the rear of the field to a podium finish.

“First time ever in Phil’s car, that was awesome,” said Measmer. “Started in the back, worked my way to the front, led some laps. Went back to the rear, changed some tires, went back to the front. We just came up short at the end.”

“To come away third and only got 20 minutes of practice on a car I never turned a wrench on, honestly, is awesome. I know we had a car that could have won the race. Danny Bohn normally drives this car. We’re planning on going down to Myrtle Beach and running as teammates. Maybe we can finish 1-2.”

“How about Bobby Measmer?” Hirschman said in victory lane. “Wrecked his primary car last night, and to jump in somebody else’s car he hadn’t been in and finish third, that’s a hell of a job by his team. We put a lot of work to come here and prepare, and he just hops in another car and nearly won the damn thing.”

The victory continues Matt Hirschman’s dominance of the North South Shootout. In 14 starts of the event, Hirschman holds six wins and 11 top-five finishes of the November classic. Hirschman also won last night’s Ted Christopher Dash for Cash, earning him $3,000 in the 13-lap trophy race along with his winnings today.

-By Zach Evans, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ZTEvans

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

North South Shootout Unofficial Results:

Pos. # Driver 1 60 Matt Hirschman 2 6P Ryan Preece 3 17 Bobby Measmer, Jr. 4 1 Burt Myers 5 00 Jeff Fultz 6 5 Kyle Ebersole 7 29 Jon McKennedy 8 92 Anthony Nocella 9 22 Chuck Hossfeld 10 4 Jason Myers 11 79 George Brunnhoelzl III 12 6MA Sammy Rameau 13 97 Bryan Dauzat 14 66 Tyler Truex 15 82 Woody Pitkat 16 15 Jeremy Gerstner 17 11NC Andy Seuss 18 11 Brian Loftin 19 19 Brandon Ward 20 77 Gary Putnam 21 99 Jamie Tomaino 22 6 Chase Dowling 23 39 Calvin Carroll 24 69 Carlos Gray 25 33 Gary Fountain

