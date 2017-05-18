LOG IN
SLM PASS North Montmagny 7L Glen Luce 2015

High Stakes as PASS North Heads North of the Border

May 18, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Canada, Region - Northeast, Ticker

NAPLES, ME — As the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North Super Late Models make their first of two trips to Canada, starting this weekend at Quebec’s Autodrome Montmagny, a lot is on the line. Not only will Sunday’s winner at Montmagny take home $5,000, but an international cast of drivers will have an opportunity to get locked into the 44th Annual Oxford 250 and the chance to win over $25,000.

 

While PASS makes its popular return to Quebec for the first time since 2015, “The Road To The Oxford 250” continues through Montmagny with the top three finishers from Canada and the United States locking themselves into the 250.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)Although a winner last weekend in New Hampshire, Derek Ramstrom is not eligible for a points provisional since he has not been able to compete in every PASS North race this season. Ramstrom knows being one of the top American finishers on Sunday could have a huge impact on his chances in August’s Oxford 250.

 

“By locking into the 250, we can focus on setting the car up for a long run, instead of worrying about having to race our way in through the heat races,” says Ramstrom, driver of the Matthews Truck Service/Ramstrom’s Service Center Chevrolet #35. “As far as Quebec goes, I’ve been talking to a lot of people and they say Montmagny is somewhat similar to Lee. We should be fast, the car has been perfect all year.”

 

Turner, ME’s Ben Rowe is known as “Mr. PASS.” Rowe has started every PASS North Super Late Model race run since the series started in 2001 and has won the series championship four times. Add to that, four more PASS National Championships and the 2009 PASS South title. And even though he leads the standings coming to Montamagny, the two-time Oxford 250 winner realizes how high the stakes are for this weekend.

 

“Montmagny is a fast, fun track with lots of great fans that pack the place,” says Rowe, driver of the Richard Moody & Sons Construction/Hancock Lumber Toyota #4. “It’s always fun racing north of the border, but now you get a chance to lock yourself into the Oxford 250 and that’s a huge deal. No matter who you are, the 250 is extremely hard to qualify and get in to.”

 

North Carolina driver, Matt Craig, and Washington State’s, Shane Mitchell, have each received guaranteed starting positions to the big race through the “Road To The Oxford 250” program.

 

Joining Rowe and Ramstrom among the pre-entries for Montmagny, include former Oxford 250 winners, Travis Benjamin and Glen Luce, former PASS champions, Johnny Clark, Joey Doiron, and DJ Shaw. Dave Farrington, Jr., Joe Squeglia, Jr., and Derek Griffith are among the championship contenders who are entered, along with Canadian drivers, Donald Theetge and Lonnie Sommerville.

 

All the action gets under way this weekend at Autodrome Montmagny on Sunday with pit gates opening at 9 AM, support division practice at 9:30 AM, PASS practice at noon, heat races are slated to begin at 3:30 PM, followed by heat races and features for the PASS North Super Late Models and support divisions.

 

PASS Super Late Model entry forms for Autodrome Montamagny, Concord Speedway, and Thunder Road International Speedbowl, along with the 44th Annual Oxford 250 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

 

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway.

 

For technical information concerning all PASS divisions please send questions to [email protected]

 

For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 or [email protected]

 

And, don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

 

-Pro All Stars Series Press Release. Photo credit:

