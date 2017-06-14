High Banks of Salem Up Next for JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour

Salem, IN – The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance will continue its seventh season of competition this Saturday with the Midwest 100 on the High Banks of Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, which is only the series second event of the season, thanks to two events being postponed already because of weather. The season opening event that was scheduled for Baer Field Speedway was postponed until Saturday, July 22nd and the Masters of the Pros 144 at Lebanon I-44 Speedway was postponed until Monday, July 3rd.

The series opened its 2017 season with the Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway on May 21st, where Borden, Indiana’s Cole Williams came away with the victory, his first ever win with CRA. Williams is the current series points leader, but is not entered for this weekend’s Salem Speedway event.

Saturday will be the fourth JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour event at Salem Speedway. Former event winners include Cody Coughlin who won in 2013 and last year’s event, each time going on to claim the series Championship and Grant Quinlan who won as a rookie competitor in 2014.

Topping the list of entries is veteran Ohio racer Jack Smith, he finished second to event winner Coughlin in last year’s Midwest 100 and is third in series points after finishing third at Bristol. Fourth place Bristol finisher Austin Kunert is entered, Kunert had a series high second place finish in the series Season Championship event at Winchester Speedway last October. Fifth place Bristol finisher Colin Nickolai is also entered, he is another racer that always runs well on the high banked tracks.

Other top series drivers entered for the Midwest 100 include Jack Dossey III, Andy Bozell and son Phil who finished fifth in last year’s Midwest 100. Also Kentucky natives Dakota Stroup, who finished third in last year’s Midwest 100 and current ARCA/CRA Super Series Championship points leader Josh Brock, a former winner at Salem with the Ken-Ten Pro Late Model Series and Trey Craig who finished 10th at Bristol and led the first 50 laps of last year’s Midwest 100. Former series Winchester winner Corey Deuser from nearby Lanesville, Indiana is entered along with series competitors Michael Clancy Jr., who finished sixth in last year’s Midwest 100 as a 13 year old rookie, Thomas Woodin, Jordan Miller and Tennessee racer Hunter Byrd.

There is a great group of Howie Lettow Rookie of the Year Award Presented by VanDoorn Racing Development drivers entered including rookie points leader Carson Hocevar, who was the Fury Race Cars Fast Qualifier at Bristol and has two wins at his home track Berlin Raceway so far this season, also fellow 12 year old rookie competitor Harrison Hall, who got a 12th place finish in his series debut at Bristol, as well as Hope Hornish who qualified for the main event at Bristol and Mandy Chick who looks to make her 2017 series debut at Salem Saturday.

Former ARCA Racing Series veteran Joe Cooksey from Illinois is entered to make his 2017 series debut after competing in CRA Late Model Sportsman events in 2016. Trever McCoy from Michigan is entered to make his CRA and his series debut on Saturday at Salem.

There is an open practice on Friday at Salem for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, pit gates open at 3:30pm, open practice will go from 5pm until 8pm. Pit gates open on Saturday at 1pm, the series will have two 30 minute practice sessions beginning at 3:55pm. Fury Race Cars Qualifying will take place at approximately 6:30pm. The race program is set to begin at 7:15pm and will include the Midwest 100 for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour. Also racing that night will be the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks in a 50 lap feature and the Salem FWD Stocks in a 25 lap feature.

Additional track and event information can be found at www.salemspeedway.com.

More information on the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance is available at www.cra-racing.com.

-CRA Racing Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

