Two Duel Division CARS Tour Races at Hickory in 2018

Mooresville, NC – For the fourth consecutive season, Hickory Motor Speedway will host two CARS Tour events in 2018. The .363-mile oval, located in the Catawba Valley city of Hickory, North Carolina, will see the sanctioning body roll into town on Saturday, May 6th and again on Saturday, August 4. Both races will be duel division events with the Super Late Models and Late Model Stocks competing.

The Catawba Valley 300 on May 6 will stay on the traditional weekend the tour has visited Hickory over the previous three seasons. The race distance will be 150 green flag laps, in traditional format, for both divisions.

The series returns in the Summer time, on August 4, for the “Throwback 276”. The inaugural event in 2017 was nationally recognized, receiving praise from around the country and held in front of a near sold out crowd at the historic speedway. The Throwback 276 will expand from a single day to a full throwback weekend of honoring short track racing’s history. After the CARS Tour traditional Friday test day, a full card of racing will take place Friday night plus several other events. Divisions and details about the Throwback 276 weekend will be announced at a later date.

Sponsorship opportunities for the powerful event are currently being discussed for 2018. If your company or business would like to be a part of the Throwback 276 weekend, contact CARS Tour Series Director/Marketing Director Chris Ragle at [email protected], or call the series office at 704.662.9212.

The season finale for the 2017 season is just around the corner at South Boston Speedway on Saturday October 14th. In one of the tightest points battles in series history Layne Riggs holds a one point lead over Josh Berry in Late Model Stocks; while the Super Late Model standings have an eight point separation between leader Cole Rouse and Brandon Setzer. To see the 2017 season champions crowned contact South Boston Speedway toll free 1-877-440-1540 to get your ticket today.

For more information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter, and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212.

-CARS Tour Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Desoto Speedway to Reopen Gates Under New Promoter Thunder Road Racers Look to Make Milk Bowl Statement »