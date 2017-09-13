LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM - CARS Tour - Hickory - Fogleman - Craig - Battle - 8-5-17

Two Duel Division CARS Tour Races at Hickory in 2018

September 13, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Mooresville, NC – For the fourth consecutive season, Hickory Motor Speedway will host two CARS Tour events in 2018. The .363-mile oval, located in the Catawba Valley city of Hickory, North Carolina, will see the sanctioning body roll into town on Saturday, May 6th and again on Saturday, August 4. Both races will be duel division events with the Super Late Models and Late Model Stocks competing.

 

The Catawba Valley 300 on May 6 will stay on the traditional weekend the tour has visited Hickory over the previous three seasons. The race distance will be 150 green flag laps, in traditional format, for both divisions.

 

300x250 Cars Tour 2017.10.14The series returns in the Summer time, on August 4, for the “Throwback 276”. The inaugural event in 2017 was nationally recognized, receiving praise from around the country and held in front of a near sold out crowd at the historic speedway. The Throwback 276 will expand from a single day to a full throwback weekend of honoring short track racing’s history. After the CARS Tour traditional Friday test day, a full card of racing will take place Friday night plus several other events. Divisions and details about the Throwback 276 weekend will be announced at a later date.

 

Sponsorship opportunities for the powerful event are currently being discussed for 2018. If your company or business would like to be a part of the Throwback 276 weekend, contact CARS Tour Series Director/Marketing Director Chris Ragle at [email protected], or call the series office at 704.662.9212.

 

The season finale for the 2017 season is just around the corner at South Boston Speedway on Saturday October 14th. In one of the tightest points battles in series history Layne Riggs holds a one point lead over Josh Berry in Late Model Stocks; while the Super Late Model standings have an eight point separation between leader Cole Rouse and Brandon Setzer. To see the 2017 season champions crowned contact South Boston Speedway toll free 1-877-440-1540 to get your ticket today.

 

For more information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter, and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212.

 

-CARS Tour Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 16: Riverhead Raceway (NY) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • September 16: State Park Speedway (WI) - Lodi Memorial - Super Late Models

  • September 16: Toledo Speedway (OH) - Glass City 200 - ARCA/CRA Super Series & Outlaw SLM

  • September 16: South Boston Speedway (VA) - PASS South & Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 17: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner