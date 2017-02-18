LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Stock Cars ARCA Tom Hessert Pole Daytona 2017

Hessert Lays Back to Go Fast in ARCA Qualifying at Daytona

February 18, 2017 • App, Archives, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Stock Cars

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards veteran Tom Hessert, in the No. 25 Andrews-Renton Coil Spring/Venturini Motorsports Toyota, won the General Tire Pole Award Friday afternoon at Daytona Int’l Speedway for Saturday’s Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire.

 

Hessert, in the sixth qualifying group, was the last car off pit road among his six-car pack. His strategy was to lay way back in order to get a run. It worked.

 

“Being in the back of the group was obviously advantageous, so we could sit way back and get a run,” said Hessert.

 

Hessert was so far back he seemed in danger of losing the draft altogether.

 

“I was worried about that….we were at least a couple hundred yards back. I was worried we weren’t going to get there, but the car did what it was supposed to do and we got it done.

 

“This is obviously a great start to the weekend for us. I want to thank Venturini Motorsports and all my guys on the crew…our sponsors Andrews, Renton Coil Spring, Musselman’s Apple Sauce…we’re excited for tomorrow.”

 

Hessert circled the 2.5-mile track in 48.143 seconds, an average speed of 186.943 mph. Hessert bumped Matt Tifft off the pole in the final minutes of qualifying. Tifft, in the NOS-Terrible Herbst Toyota, held on for the second qualifying position with a speed of 186.838 mph.

 

Bryan Dauzat, Kyle Weatherman and Willie Mullins completed the top-five qualifiers.

 

Saturday’s Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire is live on FS1, with live coverage beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern. In addition, arcaracing.com will feature live timing and scoring and live chat. Local radio affiliate WNDB will also provide live audio coverage of the race, which will be streamed live over arcaracing.com.

 

-ARCA Racing Series Press Release & Photo

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

  • February 11: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Orange Blossom 100 - Super Late Models

  • February 17-25: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing - SLM, Mods & More

  • February 22-25: Volusia Speedway Park (FL) - DIRTcar Nationals - Super DIRTcar Series

Presenting Partner