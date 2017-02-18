Hessert Lays Back to Go Fast in ARCA Qualifying at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards veteran Tom Hessert, in the No. 25 Andrews-Renton Coil Spring/Venturini Motorsports Toyota, won the General Tire Pole Award Friday afternoon at Daytona Int’l Speedway for Saturday’s Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire.

Hessert, in the sixth qualifying group, was the last car off pit road among his six-car pack. His strategy was to lay way back in order to get a run. It worked.

“Being in the back of the group was obviously advantageous, so we could sit way back and get a run,” said Hessert.

Hessert was so far back he seemed in danger of losing the draft altogether.

“I was worried about that….we were at least a couple hundred yards back. I was worried we weren’t going to get there, but the car did what it was supposed to do and we got it done.

“This is obviously a great start to the weekend for us. I want to thank Venturini Motorsports and all my guys on the crew…our sponsors Andrews, Renton Coil Spring, Musselman’s Apple Sauce…we’re excited for tomorrow.”

Hessert circled the 2.5-mile track in 48.143 seconds, an average speed of 186.943 mph. Hessert bumped Matt Tifft off the pole in the final minutes of qualifying. Tifft, in the NOS-Terrible Herbst Toyota, held on for the second qualifying position with a speed of 186.838 mph.

Bryan Dauzat, Kyle Weatherman and Willie Mullins completed the top-five qualifiers.

Saturday’s Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire is live on FS1, with live coverage beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern. In addition, arcaracing.com will feature live timing and scoring and live chat. Local radio affiliate WNDB will also provide live audio coverage of the race, which will be streamed live over arcaracing.com.

-ARCA Racing Series Press Release & Photo

