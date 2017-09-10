Hefty Purse Posted for 67th Race of Champions 250

North East, Pa. — The comprehensive Competition Guide for the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend featuring the 67th Annual Race of Champions 250 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pa., has been issued and posted. For the second consecutive season the winner will receive $12,500 and racers will receive $1,000-to-start the prestigious event. In addition racers will receive lap money from Betty Sherwood and the Spalding Foundation for Injured Drivers, making it one of the most lucrative events in all of short track racing.

The Competition Guide includes information in regard to all aspects of the weekend at the multi-million dollar ultra-modern facility that is set to host the major race weekend for the first time. The guide is a great reference for competitors and fans seeking additional information regarding the event and can be viewed on the event page at www.rocmodifiedseries.com.

On Thursday, September 28, the facility opens the race weekend with practice for all divisions and an evening that is being dubbed as “One Hell of a Racing Party” with musical recording artists Eddie Lee & Closing Time playing at 8:00pm.

On Friday, September 29, following practice, racing for the Race of Champions Asphalt Sportsman Modified and Race of Champions Super Stock Series takes center stage at 7:30pm.

On Saturday, September 30, the Pennsylvania State Troopers Four Cylinder Championship, Classic Asphalt Modified Series, Lancaster National Speedway Street Stocks, Race of Champions Late Models play as a prelude to the “Granddaddy” 67th Annual Race of Champions 250, which will bring the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend to an exciting conclusion at Lake Erie.

If you plan to attend the weekend and camp at the facility, spots are being sold at the track for the designated camping areas. Tickets and camping spots for the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend are available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office 814.725.3303.

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Thursday, September 28; Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend; the 67th Annual Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

-Race of Champions Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

