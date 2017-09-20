Hebert Looking to Improve by One Spot at ACT Invitational

Loudon, NH – American Canadian Tour (ACT) regular Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown, Vt. is looking to improve upon his 2016 finish by one spot in the Ninth Annual ACT Invitational at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday.

Hebert was leading last year’s event when a caution with five laps remaining brought Eddie MacDonald into contention. MacDonald snatched the lead when the race went green and drove off to his third straight Invitational win.

“It took a couple of laps for me to get back up to speed and then time ran out,” Hebert said. “I think I could have won if it weren’t for the restart.”

Hebert is a regular on the ACT circuit. He has driven the Hebert Excavation/Lowery’s Auto No. 58VT to a pair of 3rd-place finishes and is tied for fourth place in the championship point standings.

Hebert finished 6th in the 2014 Invitational and was 5th in 2015.

“We’re headed in the right direction,” Hebert said. “There were seven timesheets posted during the practice sessions a few weeks ago and we were the fastest on every one of them.”

“There are lot of other cars capable of winning the race,” Hebert said. “The motors are the same and there’s a lot of drafting. You have to be careful about where you are in traffic. You can get bogged down. You have to pick your move at the right time.”

Forty Late Models from New England and Quebec are scheduled to take the ACT Invitational 50 green Saturday, September 23 at 5 p.m. following the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 175.

For additional information, visit www.nhms.com or www.acttour.com.

-American-Canadian Tour Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

