HBR to Close Season at The Dirt Track at Charlotte

The HBR team will make their final two Big Block Modified starts of the season this weekend with the Super DIRTcar Series at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the World Finals.

Last years results weren’t what the team had hoped for but leading into this years World Finals, the team is confident to carry this seasons momentum down south.

Heading into the World Finals at The Dirt Track, Jimmy Phelps has three wins under his belt, 29 top-fives and 44 top-tens out of 58 races. Max McLaughlin made a mark for himself by grabbing his first two Big Block Modified career wins this season. McLaughlin currently has 59 starts, 19 top-fives and 36 top-tens.

“I’m pretty excited,” Phelps said. “I felt last year we were unsure with our program. I think we have a little better handle on our cars than we did this time last year. We’ve been able to enjoy a little bit of success. We have some momentum behind us and hopefully we can carry that through here.”

After struggling mid-summer the 98h team was able to dig their way out and break into the top-five in the points chase.

“We’ve definitely improved,” he said. “To climb our way back into the top five, we’re proud of that. We want to finish strong and build on it for next year.”

Phelps currently sits in a close fourth-place in the Super DIRTcar Series points championship chase with two races remaining this weekend at The Dirt Track.

“The wins haven’t been there but all in all we’ve been in the hunt all year,” noted Phelps. “You have those years where you run well and you just don’t win a lot. At the end of the day it’s discouraging but I think our team is heading in the right direction.”

Unlike most modified drivers that will be at The Dirt Track this week, McLaughlin was able to turn a few extra laps during the Short Track World Championship this past weekend in a late model.

“We showed a lot of speed,” McLaughlin said. “We learned a lot about the track changing so I think we gained some knowledge that will help us this week during the World Finals.”

With two wins and a Friday Night Lights victory at Oswego Speedway, McLaughlin is confident to keep the momentum rolling.

“We’ve been really fast all year,” he said. “We’re looking forward going into this year. We have some momentum on our side and are gunning for a win.”

Last season was McLaughlin’s first full season with the Super DIRTcar Series. He closed off his first year 13th in points. Going into the World Finals, McLaughlin sits in seventh.

“It takes some time to get comfortable in these cars,” noted McLaughlin. “When you step into something new it takes some time getting used to it. It’s been a huge learning experience and we’re finally getting the hang of it. We’re cooking off wins. I feel like most places we go we’re a threat. We still have a ways to go but we’re miles ahead of where we were last year.”

In just a few days, race teams from all over will be making the trek to The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC for a chance to achieve the dream of winning under the bright lights.

With some knowledge, experience and positive momentum, the HBR team is looking to take on the world.

HBR SEASON STATS –

Jimmy Phelps

58 races – 3 wins, 29 top fives, 44 top 10’s

Max McLaughlin

59 races – 2 wins, 19 top fives, 36 top 10’s

UP NEXT –

Thursday , November. 2-4 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte

