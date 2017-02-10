Harrison Hall Joins Rick Turner for 2017 JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour

Yorktown, Indiana — Rick Turner Racing has been working hard during the winter months preparing for the 2017 season. Up and coming driver, Harrison Hall, will join the RTR stable to compete in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour. Hall will be driving his family owned Pro Late Model. While, Rick Turner Racing will be advising the rookie, along with maintaining and doing chassis work each week. This will be the first year on asphalt and in a template late model for the twelve-year-old Ohio native who is currently going through the CRA approval process to be able to compete in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour in 2017.

This may be Hall’s first season in an asphalt template late model, but he is no stranger to being behind the wheel. Like most up and coming stars, Hall started out racing go-karts at the age of 5-years-old. In 2011, his first year of racing, he won 9 out of 12 karting features at his home track capturing, Rookie of The Year honors, and a series Championship. The following year, Hall won all the feature events at his home track claiming another series Championship and added 3 more feature wins also never finishing outside top 3 in the Great Lakes Sprint Series. In 2013 Hall continued racing go-karts picking up many more feature wins and made his Dirt Modified debut at the age of 8-years-old. The transition to Dirt Modified at such a young age did not slow Hall down collecting a couple feature wins, runner-up in the point standings, and a Rookie of The Year title. The 2014 season is where the youngster started making a name for himself. Hall branched out to several different tracks claiming wins and multiple top 5 finishes. Also, during the 2014 season, Hall would pick up a Track Championship at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex in the Dirt Modified Division, collecting an impressive 12 feature wins, and 29 top 5 finishes. In 2015, Hall competed in both a Dirt Modified and full Modifieds collecting 9 feature wins and several tops 5 finishes. The 2016 season would see the youngster make another step up in his racing career. Hall saw himself behind the wheel of a full bodied Dirt Late Model at the age of 12-years-old. Again, age proved not to be a factor with Hall collecting a hand full of feature wins and strong finishes.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am about this opportunity,” stated, Hall. “I cannot thank my family, sponsors, and Rick Turner Racing enough for making this all happen,” continued, Hall. “I have been to the shop a few times to get fitted for my seat and was able to meet the team. I realize how hard these guys have been working throughout the winter. We have great equipment and a great team, so I am expecting great things from this up and coming JEGS Tour season.”

“I am confident Harrison will do well”, stated Turner, owner of RTR. “He is a great kid, and has a great track record on dirt. I am eager to see what the kid can do.”

For the 2017 JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour season, Hall’s white #99 Chevy Impala will carry sponsorship from Fire Ade, JOES Racing Products, Napa Auto Parts (Laurelville), Mike’s Trucking, Donley Concrete, and Precision Grading. For more information on Harrison check out his website www.harrisonhallracing.com or via Facebook.com/Harrison Hall Racing, Twitter @harrisonhall99, and Instagram @harrison_hall_99.

For more information on Rick Turner Racing visit their team’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/Rick Turner Racing.

-Rick Turner Racing Press Release

-Photo Credit: Harrison Hall Racing

