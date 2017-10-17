‘Hard Clay Finale’ Kicks Off Eastern States Weekend Thursday

MIDDLETOWN, NY — On Thursday night (October 19), the 56th annual Eastern States Weekend will kick off with 50 rich laps of racing.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP Modifieds invade Orange County Fair Speedway with the Behrent’s Performance Warehouse ‘Hard Clay Finale’ to conclude the nine-race STSS Halmar International North Region.

STSS Modified competitors will battle for a purse structure of $30,900 total: $5,000 to win, $1,000 for 10th and $500 to take the green flag.

Bonuses sweeten the pot even further for STSS Modified racers.

Grand Rental Station of Middletown has signed on for a $500 Hard Charger Award, going to the driver advancing the most positions from their scheduled starting position to the finish of the 50-lap feature.

Rock Fantasy, also located in Middletown, has posted a $250 cash award to the driver leading at halfway – lap 25 – of the main event.

A Dewalt tools giveaway at the drivers meeting will reward three great prizes to teams randomly for just taking part in the event.

Product and certificates have been posted from the following companies: American Racer/Lias Tire, ATL Fuel Cells, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Fast Axle, Keizer Wheels, QA1, VP Racing Fuels, Weld Wheels and Wilwood Brakes.

The $12,500 STSS Halmar International North Region champion will be crowned at the conclusion of the ‘Hard Clay Finale’ before the OCFS crowd.

Teams will be permitted to enter the facility beginning on Wednesday (October 18). A Thursday pit pass, however, will be required for entry in the pits beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Drive-in gates will be unlocked at 4 p.m., with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m.

Cars will hit the track at approximately 5:45 p.m., with the first heat race rolling off at 6:30 p.m.

General admission is $25 for Adults, $23 for Seniors and $5 for Kids 12 and under. Reserved seats (Rows H-O of the covered grandstand) are available for $30 by calling the speedway at 845.342.2573.

Pit admission is $35 with no license required.

Complete STSS Modified rules and race information can be found on the web: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/hard-clay-finale-rules-prices-general-information/

Street Stocks, under Orange County rules, will complete the doubleheader racing for $200 to win (no car entry fee).

-BD Motorsports Media Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

