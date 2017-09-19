LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Haley Moody Martinsville 2017

Haley Moody Looking for More in Second Martinsville Appearance

September 19, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Ticker

KINSTON, NC — After making the field for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 in her first attempt last year, Haley Moody is teamed up with one of Late Model Stock Car racing’s greats and looking for even more in her second appearance on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old from Kinston, North Carolina will be racing alongside Lee Pulliam, a multi-time NASCAR WHELEN All-American Series National Champion and a two-time winner of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. Moody has learned much from Lee Pulliam in her career and will lean on him as much as possible this weekend.

“Lee Pulliam has been a big help to me in my racing career over the past couple of years,” Moody said. “I can go to him with any racing question and he will help me the best he can. He’s a good driving coach, he knows how to get around almost everywhere and I think it’s an awesome opportunity to be in one of his cars in the biggest Late Model Stock Car race of the year.”

Last year, Moody transferred into the feature race in the Last Chance Qualifier, becoming one of three women to make the field and the first to do so in her first try. Knowing what she has to do to make the field is a plus heading into Saturday night’s race as she hopes to be in the feature event again.

“I learned a ton last year,” Moody commented. “I learned you cannot make mistakes. You have to be on you’re a-game all the time. You have to be smart and cautious, but also race hard. We had a pretty decent car in the test. I think we can get some more out of it and more from me as a driver just figuring things out. I think we have a good shot.”

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is Late Model Stock Car racing’s richest and most prestigious race – paying $25,000 to the winner along with a grandfather clock. In 32 previous years, the race has established itself as the premiere event for the discipline. However, there is something even more electric about the 33rd running of the spectacle.

Saturday night’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be run in primetime, for the first time ever, as the first race to be held under Martinsville Speedway’s new permanent LED lighting system. The race being in primetime and the allure of racing under the lights at one of the oldest and most historic tracks in NASCAR racing has only added to its prestige.

“The lights were awesome,” Moody exclaimed. “I think it’s going to be a big event for everyone. Us drivers, fans, NASCAR.  Everyone. I think it’s going to be different racing at night, but I think it’ll be pretty cool, especially to have MRN broadcasting it.”

Throughout the entirety of the 2017 season, Moody has been supported by Solid Rock Carriers – and she’s hoping she can win the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 for them and the rest of her sponsors.

“I’d like to thank Kirk Ipock with Solid Rock Carriers for everything he’s done for me this year,” Moody stated. “I wouldn’t be racing at all without him. Hopefully we can go get him a clock or at least a good finish. Champion Spark Plugs, PFC, Lee Pulliam Performance, Mincey’s Graphics and all my friends and family for the support.”

So far, in 2017, Moody has had top-five finishes in races at Carteret County Speedway, with her best finish being a third back in June.  Moody won the Limited Late Model championship at Southern National Motorsports Park in 2014.

-Haley Moody Racing Press Release

-Photo Credit: Corey Latham/Race22.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 23: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series & Allen Turner PLM Finale

  • September 23: Martinsville Speedway (VA) - ValleyStar Credit Union 300 - Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour & ACT

  • September 24: Lancaster National Speedway (NY) - US Open - RoC Modifieds

  • September 24: Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) - Fall Brawl - JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour & More

Presenting Partner