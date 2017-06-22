Granite State Pro Stocks Ready for Seekonk Debut

SEEKONK, Mass. – With race four of the season on the horizon, the Granite State Pro Stock Series is headed for Massachusetts and the third-mile Seekonk Speedway. The inaugural Seekonk 100, which has $2,500 up for grabs to the winner, will take place on Saturday night, June 24.

The feature event will showcase top series regulars like former Seekonk driver Mike Mitchell and veteran Barry Gray up against some of the weekly NASCAR Whelen All American Series Seekonk competitors. David Darling currently leads the Seekonk point standings and has entered for the 100 lap feature after winning the most recent Pro Stock event at Seekonk.

Saturday’s race will be showcased with a live broadcast on Speed51.com’s Summer Thunder TV schedule. Race fans can watch this race and over 20 others for as little as $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

PLACE: Seekonk (Mass.) Speedway

DATE: Saturday, June 24

TIME: 8 p.m.

TRACK: 1/3 mile slightly banked asphalt oval

TWITTER: @seekonkspeedway

GSPSS CONTACT: Mike Parks, [email protected]

Entries for Saturday night’s 100 lap main are upwards of 25 cars and will see plenty of series regulars hoping to keep their championship hopes alive. Coming into Saturday’s race, Scott MacMichael leads the point standings by just two points over Riverhead winner Mike Mitchell. Both drivers have entered for the inaugural Seekonk feature.

Regulars Devin O’Connell, Nick Lascuola, Mike O’Sullivan and Cory Casagrande are also expected. Representing the Action Track of the East, names like Radical Rick Martin, David Darling, Tom Scully Jr., Bobby Pelland and Billy Joerres will attempt to capture the payday.

“We are thrilled to be making our first appearance at Seekonk this weekend,” series president Mike Parks said. “David Alburn (Competition Director at Seekonk Speedway) and I have been talking about this for a couple of years now and we both felt the time was right. We look forward to having a stellar field of cars with the Seekonk regulars and our series teams. This should be an outstanding event.”

The inaugural Seekonk 100 is a one-day event, with practice, qualifying and feature racing action all coming in one day. Pit gates open at 2 p.m., with the front grandstands slated to open at 4 p.m. Practice begins at 3:45 p.m. and the GSPSS will be part of the regular practice rotation.

Qualifying heats begin at 6 p.m., with the features to follow. The GSPSS is the last group of heat races and the last feature that will hit the track on Saturday night.

Following Saturday’s Seekonk 100, the Granite State Pro Stock Series is headed for the ‘Magic Mile,’ New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the First Annual New England Short Track Showdown. The 50 lap feature event on the one-mile oval will showcase some of the top talent that New England Super Late Model’s have to offer.

For more information on the event, fans are encouraged to visit either www.seekonkspeedway.com or the series website, www.gspss.net. For more information on the Granite State Pro Stock Series, fans can follow on Twitter and Facebook for updates, or check the website.

-GSPSS Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

