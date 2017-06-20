Godown Hopes to Carry Momentum to Third-Straight at Afton

In what has been a busy season in the Mid-Atlantic states, Ryan Godown is now looking to find some success up north in the heart of New York State, joining the Short Track Super Series North Region for the first time in 2017. In a season that has had its ups and downs all across the board, Godown heads back to Afton Motorsports Park (NY) Wednesday, carrying a two-race winning streak from last year. It has a lot of his fans hopeful that he can keep it going and gain some momentum.

“We’re hoping to. We’ve got the same engine, so we’ll see how it goes here. Last year it seemed to like us, the setup we had for the car and it seemed to fit our driving style, who knows. Just ready to go, obviously you look forward to going back, the people there are nice, the fans are great. See how it goes,” Godown told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Godown is mixing things up for the Afton Action 50, running a proven motor in a car that does not have a lot of miles on it. He’s anxious to see how stacks up against the tough New York field.

“From year to year it’s always a question; it’s always risky about going up there,” Godwon stated. “This year we haven’t run that car much, ran it once at Big Diamond and got third after getting a bad draw number and came from the back. Just anxious, that car and motor has run well, but who knows how you’re going to stack up year after year, you never know.”

The New Jersey driver also knows that it’s not just the entire field, but the home track crowd who will be the toughest to beat.

“I’m sure (current Afton points leader) Andy Bachetti and Danny Creeden, those guys will be right there. You’ll also have Friesen there, so it should be a pretty good crowd, who knows who else will be running that day.”

Overall, Godown is still adapting to some new surroundings for the track championships, running primarily at Big Diamond Speedway (PA), New Egypt Speedway (NJ), and some at Grandview Speedway (PA). He’s hoping that the budding relationships can carry over for Wednesday.

“So far I’d give it a B- with the new teams we got together and the people we teamed up with. It’s always hard at the beginning because you got all new people to gel with, but we’re starting to come together pretty good,” he said. “Big Diamond, it took us three races to win with that team. The 66 team, we’ve got one win at New Egypt so far and a bunch of top threes. It should be expected that we’re only going to get stronger from here.”

He also wants to bring over some notes and momentum that will help with the hard luck Big-Block program as well.

“Some of the Big-Block stuff we’ve struggled with and we’re trying to improve, but it’s kind of stupid stuff, just sometimes making the wrong decision, dumb stuff happening, some engine failures which you can never blame on anybody. That’s what we need to get going again, is the Big-Block program.”

-By: Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

